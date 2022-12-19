Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis on loss to Lakers: ‘I felt like they were not at our level’

On Sunday, Kristaps Porzingis felt heartbroken over the Washington Wizards’ 119-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The seven-year veteran thought his team had this one in the bag, especially considering the Lakers were without Anthony Davis.

“I felt like they were not at our level,” Porzingis said after the loss. “We just lost the game. Obviously, LeBron did his thing and played well, but – some mental mistakes from us. I don’t know what to say. It’s tough, it’s tough, it’s tough. But yeah, we’re going to get out of it.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Wizards possess the sixth-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks show better odds for the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.

Thomas Bryant (16/10/2) threw down the game-winning basket with 7.4 left as LeBron (33/7/9/1) and the Lakers (12-17) edged past the Wizards (11-20) 119-117. #LakeShow Lonnie Walker IV: 21-3-1-1stl Kyle Kuzma: 22-16-2-1-1

Kristaps Porzingis: 21-11-5-2-1

Bradley Beal: 29-2-3 pic.twitter.com/E27JZdukA4 — Playmakers Radio (@Playmakers_NBA) December 19, 2022

Kristaps Porzingis ended his performance with 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes of action. He shot 7-of-18 (38.9%) from the field and made two 3-pointers.

“If [Kuzma’s 3-pointer] went in, it would have been a completely different movie,” added Porzingis. “Nobody wants to be in this position, but we’re going to have to find a way out, to dig our way out of this.”

Kristaps Porzingis believes the Wizards should have won, in their 119-117 loss against the Lakers on Sunday

Bradley Beal made his return after missing six games due to a hamstring injury. The 11-year veteran led Washington in scoring with 29 points. Beal made both of his free throws late in the fourth quarter, tying the score 117-all.

After a Lakers timeout with seconds remaining, LeBron James found Thomas Bryant for the go-ahead slam dunk. Los Angeles led 119-117. Kuzma then missed a 28-foot pullup jump shot from downtown.

10 game losing streak for the Washington Wizards pic.twitter.com/zIiGGHMlTB — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 19, 2022

“It’s frustrating for sure,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of his team’s defense in the paint. “We were playing to get the ball out of [James’] hands and missed it. We got a hand on the ball to knock it loose, we just didn’t come up with possession.”

Los Angles shot an impressive 11-of-27 (40.7%) from 3-point range. Now, the Wizards are on a 10-game losing streak. They are 11-20 and rank 12th overall in the Eastern Conference standings. Washington’s longest skid in franchise history is 16 games, set back in in the 2009-10 season.