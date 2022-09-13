The Washington Wizards have now officially signed guard Quenton Jackson. In June, the Wizards signed Jackson to an Exhibit 10 contract. He went undrafted out of Texas A&M.

While with the team in the NBA 2K23 Summer League, Jackson averaged 13.2 minutes and 9.3 minutes per game in four outings.

Through three seasons and 87 games played in the NCAA, the 6’5″ guard averaged 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Plus, he shot 45.3% from the floor and 33% from downtown.

During his freshman 2019-20 season with Texas A&M, in 29 appearances, Jackson averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

Then, in 18 games and 12 starts of his sophomore 2020-21 season, the guard averaged 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Wizards officially sign guard Quenton Jackson

Additionally, in his junior 2021-22 season, Jackson averaged career highs 14.8 points, 2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in 40 games. Also, he shot a career-best 49% from the field.

On December 29, 2021, in Texas A&M’s 85-59 win over Central Arkansas, Jackson scored a career-high 31 points in 26 minutes of action. He shot 11-for-18 (61.1%) from the floor and 2-for-6 (33.3%) from beyond the arc.

Jackson will have the chance to play with the Wizards next season. An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract.

Furthermore, in the team’s 91-77 win against Georgia on February 22, 2022, the guard tied his career high with 31 points. It was the best shooting of his NCAA career. He finished 11-for-11 (100%) from the field and 3-for-3 (100%) from long range.

He was then selected All-SEC Second Team.

Last season, Jackson ranked fourth in the SEC in points (591), third in steals (70), sixth in true shooting percentage (61.2%), and sixth in player efficiency rating (24.2).

Now, the Wizards have 15 players signed to guaranteed contracts. So, the guard’s only path to the NBA for the upcoming season is through a two-way deal.

Washington has one spot open for a two-way contract. In March, guard Jordan Schakel signed his offer with the team. For the time being, Quenton Jackson will have to prove himself with the Capital City Go-Go, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.