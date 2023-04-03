The Women’s NCAA Championship game was one full of drama and jaw-dropping plays, with surprise hero Jasmine Carson leading LSU to the title past Cailtlin Clark’s impressive Iowa by a 17-point margin, becoming the highest-scoring national title match of all time (102-85).

This wasn’t the only record broken, as the ticket prices were at an all-time high to enjoy the luxury of watching history unfold in Dallas this Sunday. Right before the game, fans went into hysteria to clinch on a ticket, whose prices ranged from $389 to $3,119 before taxes and fees, depending on the seat location and resale company.

For example, the lowest price on for a single ticket on Ticketmaster was $500. Take a look at these range of costs for last night’s championship match:

The cheapest pair of tickets on Stubhub for today’s NCAA Women’s National Championship game will cost you $858 (including fees). That's the highest price in history 📈 pic.twitter.com/ChTHUAkR2F — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 2, 2023

There never really seemed to be any doubt that since Jim Mulkey decided to take the job as LSU’s head coach, she would deliver the Tigers a championship someday. However, no one ever expected it to come so soon. Seconds before the contest came to an end, she revered towards the LSU crowd with tears in her eyes.

“I couldn’t hold it,” Mulkey said. “I got very emotional. That’s really not like me until the buzzer goes off, but I knew we were going to hold on and win this game. I don’t know if it’s the mere fact that we’re doing this in my second year back home. I don’t know if it was the fact that I am home. I don’t know if it was looking across there at my daughter and my grandchildren. I don’t know if it was looking across at LSU. I don’t know what it was, but I lost it.

“So that should tell you what I think about it. Very, very emotional and tears of joy.”

Her players were just as emotional as she was, but none of them took the credit for themselves, as they all found the time to show their immense admiration for Mulkey’s dedication.

“She’s the only coach in the world, in America, in the universe that has two national championships at two different schools,” first-year Flau’Jae Johnson said. “That’s legendary. That’s why I came here. This was on my vision board, freshman of the year and a national championship. I can take both of them off. I knew it could happen, I dreamed it could happen, and it happened.”

Iowa came in as favorites with Clark setting new March Madness records

How could the Hawkeyes not enter the championship game as favorites with the way Caitlin Clark has been playing so far? Even though Iowa lost in a historic final, their star player set the record for total points in a single women’s (and men’s) NCAA Tournament with 191 to her name.

Check out last night’s highlights as the Tigers are taking the trophy back to Louisiana:

After two 41-point displays in the last two stages, the young guard dropped 3o points against LSU after a 9-of-22 shooting. “I probably could have attacked the rim a little more than I did tonight,” Clark said. “I thought they played really good defense.

“I thought they had people waiting in the paint for me a little more than South Carolina did. Took some there at the end of the game that you just kind of have to get up in hopes of drawing your team back close. It certainly helps breaking a record when you get to play the maximum amount of games in a season, and that’s what I’m proud of.”