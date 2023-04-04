Home » news » Zion Williamson Still Has No Timetable On When Hell Make His Return To The Pelicans Hes Missed The Last 41 Games In A Row

Zion Williamson still has ‘no timetable’ on when he’ll make his return to the Pelicans, he’s missed the last 41 games in a row

The New Orleans Pelicans have four regular-season games left and are trying to make the playoffs through the play-in tournament. Injuries to two of their three top players throughout the season have made the wins very inconsistent this season. Two-time all-star Zion Williamson has only played in 29 games this season and has missed the last 41 in a row. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that there is still “no timetable” on when Williamson may make his return. 

Williamson’s NBA career has been a bumpy one, to say the least, and staying healthy has been his biggest struggle. If he doesn’t play another game this season, that will be three of his four years in the league with less than 30 games played. He was a highly touted prospect coming out of Duke but hasn’t lived up to the hype yet in the NBA.

New Orleans has a home game tonight vs the Kings that will tip off at 8:00 pm. Louisiana Sports Betting sites have the Pelicans at (+12500) to win the Finals this season.

Zion Williamson continues to be a headache for Pelicans fans

The 22-year-old PF is still out with a hamstring injury. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Zion still has “no timetable” on when he will return to the Pelicans lineup. That’s not a great sign with only four games left in the regular season. Charania also said that the two-time all-star will be re-evaluated at the end of this week.

There’s a slight bit of optimism as Williamson was able to participate in low-intensity 3-on-3 drills over the weekend. With their playoff chances still in question, the Pelicans are not going to rush back Zion and risk him getting injured even further.

Williamson has only played in 29 games so far this season. He missed all of last season with a foot injury, played a career-high 61 games in 2020-21, and played 24 games his rookie year. In 324 possible games he could have played in over his four seasons so far, he’s played in 114 of them. That is only 35 percent. The Pelicans used the #1 pick in the 2019 draft on Zion and it hasn’t played out in their favor just yet.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

