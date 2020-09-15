Best US Colleges for Students Obsessed with Basketball

Student life is filled with controversial feelings and different emotions. The success of the student depends merely on his approach to the new reality and surrounding atmosphere. Ambitious, motivated, and goal-oriented students can overcome the existing challenges, find the most reputable online academic writing help and balance their studies with sports activities. Thus, if you have always been passionate about basketball and wanted to immerse yourself in the sport, you need to consider entering one of the below-mentioned universities.

Striving to become a successful basketball player without compromising your academic achievements, one should work hard and do his best in both directions. As a rule, the university staff are very helpful and assistive when it comes to basketball players and their success. They realize both their passion for the game and desire to remain efficient in the class, so they frequently give a helping hand to the ones in need.

If you are the one, who is fully obsessed with college basketball, you will want to stay afloat with college studies. Opt for one of the most appreciated and reputable colleges that encourage students' basketball-related passion.

University of Connecticut

There is no better place for students passionate about college basketball at the University of Connecticut. The unique spirit of motivation, inspiration, strength, and endurance are highly valued and encouraged here. No matter if you enjoy playing or watching the game, you will have an opportunity to participate. The University features numerous basketball teams that represent the school in both male and female leagues.

Duke University

Located in North Carolina, Duke University is always filled up with basketball players and fans. The staff encourages its students to prosper in athletics without the damage to academic excellence. The phenomenal campus freedom here is beneficial for the majority of students, as it gives a sense of personal responsibility.

University of Kentucky

There is nothing better than feeling the spirit of acceptance and encouragement within the University. Students and professors are proud of their basketball team, as it is the best representation of the school. The University of Kentucky is one of the most advantageous places to study for those who are not only passionate about watching the game but also becoming its indispensable part.

Michigan State University

Is it strange for you to see athletes in basketball uniforms on the campus? Michigan State University students are used to it, as they can notice different players walking on the campus and getting ready for the game. In fact, basketball is an integral part of the campus life here, while the whole school cheers for their team. As a result, it creates a unique atmosphere of support and encouragement between students involved in the game and their fans.

University of Maryland

Throughout history, the University of Maryland has featured an excellent fan section. According to the comments of the students, basketball is a crucial part of their lives, so people get involved, creating a unique spirit, and encouraging players for new achievements.

Ohio State University

No matter what type of sport you consider, the Ohio State University team is likely to be the best. The University is ultimately proud of its amazing athletic teams that are the best representation of the school. Every new game brings joy not only to the players who win but also to fans and staff who watch.

Butler University

Butler University in Indiana is one of the leading schools that encourage the athletic achievements of its students. The unique support of fans is precious and inspiring, so the men’s basketball team of Butler University is considered to be the most popular on campus. Irrespective of the game or the opponent, the student section is always full.

Winona State University

Winona State University is a perfect place for students who cannot imagine their lives without basketball. The college provides unlimited support to those who do their best to represent the school during the important championships and games. The players appreciate fantastic school spirit and fan support.

University of Illinois

There is nothing more exciting than the school dedicated to your favorite sport. The University of Illinois is the best place for students passionate about basketball. The support of fans and fellow students is something unreal, especially during tense and complicated games.

University of Oklahoma

Despite the school is the last on the list, it is not the least in the chart. The University of Oklahoma is characterized by the best basketball team in the country. Supportive and dedicated fans will not only cheer for their athletes during important games but will also give a helping hand with college studies.