Looking For A Few Great Voices!
From time to time we have open chairs at Basketball Insiders for writers looking to gain experience, grow their brand and to be part of an aggressive up-tempo content team.
We are considering adding new voices for the 2020-21 NBA Season, and what we are looking for is very specific.
Here are the criteria:
– A body of professional work that reflects an understanding of the NBA and basketball.
– Must live within 30 minutes of an NBA team.
– Must be willing to write two to three times per week on various topics as assigned.
– Must write in AP style and meet assigned deadlines.
– Be willing to appear in Podcasts and Video projects as needed and scheduled.
– Have a strong understanding of social media and its role in audience development.
– Be willing to work in a demanding virtual team environment.
Some things to know and consider:
– We are not hiring full-time people. If you are seeking a full-time gig, this is not that.
– This will be a low or non-compensation role initially. We need to understand your value and fit.
– We have a long track record of creating opportunities for those that excel in our program.
– This will be a lengthy interview and evaluation process. We take this very seriously, so should you.
– If you are not committed to being great, this is not the right situation for you.
If you are interested, please follow these specific instructions, Drop us an e-mail with:
Your Name:
The NBA Market You Live Near:
And Why We Should Consider You:
We do not need your resume, but a few links to work you have done under the above information would be helpful.
Please send all of this to: openings2021@basketballinsiders.com
The 28 highest-paid players in the NBA for the 2019-20 season
On-court NBA salaries are based on a player’s number of years in the league and accolades earned, such as awards like MVP which entitle players to a larger percentage of a team’s salary cap. Now let’s get down to it.
28. CJ McCollum
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Salary: $27,556,959
27. DeMar DeRozan
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Salary: $27,739,975
26. Al Horford
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Salary: $28,000,000
25. Nikola Vucevic
Team: Orlando Magic
Salary: $28,000,000
24. Kevin Love
Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Salary: $28,942,830
23. Paul Millsap
Team: Denver Nuggets
Salary: $30,350,000
22. Khris Middleton
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Salary: $30,603,448
21. Kyrie Irving
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Salary: $31,742,000
20. Mike Conley
Team: Utah Jazz
Salary: $32,511,624
19.Gordon Hayward
Team: Boston Celtics
Salary: $32,700,690
18. Tobias Harris
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Salary: $32,742,000
17. Kahwi Leonard
Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Salary: $32,742,000
16. Kemba Walker
Team: Boston Celtics
Salary: $32,742,000
15. Jimmy Butler
Team: Miami Heat
Salary: $32,742,000
14. Paul George
Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Salary: $33,005,556
13. Black Griffin
Team: Detroit Pistons
Salary: $34,449,964
12. Kyle Lowry
Team: Toronto Raptors
Salary: $34,996,296
11. John Wall
Team: Washington Wizards
Salary: $38,199,000
Rankings for NBA stars salary are largely determined by their off-court income – with sneaker contracts making up the majority of those earnings. We’ve included endorsements in the Top 10 according to Forbes to give a clear picture of the kind of money these NBA stars are earning.
10. Damian Lillard
Salary: $29,802,321
Endorsements: $14 million
Oregan-based Damian Lillard signed a 5 year contract with Portland Trail Blazers and has endorsement deals with Adidas, Powerade, Spalding, Panini, Foot Locker, JBL, Biofreeze, Moda Health, and Hulu. Lilliard would not have made our top 10 based on salary alone, in 2014 he negotiated a 10 year deal with Adidas worth up to $100 million, seeing him come in at number 10 for the 2019/20 highest paid NBA players with an estimated total of $43.8 million.
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Salary: $25,842,697
Endorsements: $20 million
Greek-born Giannis Antetokounmpo who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks on a 4 year contract makes our number 9, at an estimated total of $45.8 million, where without endorsements he would only have been the 41st highest paid player. Giannis has endorsement deals with Nike, Hulu, T-Mobile, JBL and 2K Sports. Signing a deal with Nike in 2017 reported to pay an estimated $9 million in the first year. Nike released his first signature shoe in 2019. His second edition dropped just a few weeks ago.
8. Chris Paul
Salary: $38,506,482
Endorsements: $8 million
Oklahoma City Thunder’s point guard Chris Paul’s salary of $38,506,482 is the second highest NBA salary in the 2019/20 season. Paul has endorsement deals with Nike, Spalding and Walt Disney, as well as being a regular in commercials for insurance giant State Farm. We estimate his 2019/20 salary at a total of $46.5 million.
7. Klay Thompson
Salary: $32,742,000
Endorsements: $15 million
Known as one of the best shooters in NBA history, Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson finds his place at number 7 on our list. Making 72.42 percent more than in 2018/19, and with endorsements from Panini, BodyArmor, Anta Sports Products, Electronic Arts, and Gillette, we estimate this NBA star at a total salary of $47.7 million for 2019/20 season.
6. Kyrie Irving
Salary: $31,742,000
Endorsements: $20 million
Kyrie Irving signed a 4 year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, seeing his on-court salary come in at $31,742,000 this season. Irving endorses major brands including Nike and Pepsi, seeing his total estimated income at $51.7 million. His Nike shoe is among the NBA’s top sellers, and Irving donated $1.5 million to help cover the salaries of WNBA players sitting out this season.
5. James Harden
Salary: $37,800,000
Endorsements: $17 million
One of the NBA’s most prolific scorers, James Harden cements the top 5 on our list. Three times league MVP runner up in 2015, 2017,and 2019, and 2018 ‘s MVP, Harden has partnered with Amazon to share his go-to workout products, and has endorsement deals with Adidas and BodyArmor. This season his estimated salary comes in at $54.8 million.
4. Russell Westbrook
Salary: $38,178,000
Endorsements: $18 million
Nine-time NBA All-Star, Russell Westbrook, signed a 5 year Super Max contract with Oklahoma City Thunder and was traded to the Houston Rockets. A year after signing the largest contract in Jordan Brand history in 2017, Westbrook got his own signature shoe. Apart from Nike, Russell endorses global brands like Samsung and PepsiCo, giving him an estimated total income of $56 million for the 2019/20 NBA season.
3. Kevin Durant
Salary: $37,199,000
Endorsements: $35 million
Power Forward Kevin Durant plays on a 4 year contract for the Brooklyn Nets. This ten-time All-Star earns an estimated $35 million from endorsement deals with Nike, Google and Alaska air group. Durant is also an avid investor with stakes in more than a 100 emerging companies. We see him at number 3 with a total of $72 million this 2019/2020 season.
2. Stephen Curry
Salary: $40,231,758
Endorsements: $45 million
Golden State Warriors’ point guard Stephen Curry, is the highest-paid NBA player of the season. Analysts and players alike have called him the greatest shooter in NBA history. Since 2014, Stephen has had a shoe deal with Under Armour, which contributes to his endorsement income (which has tripled in the last year), among other partnerships with JP Morgan Chase, Vivo and Brita. His total income this season comes in at an estimated total of $85 million.
1. LeBron James
Salary: $37,436,858
Endorsements: $55 million
Based on salary alone, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers would otherwise have ranked in at #4 on the list, however, with Nike as his biggest backer, LeBron lands the number 1 spot for highest paid NBA player for the sixth year straight, coming in at an estimated $92 million for the 2019/2020 NBA season. James holds equity in a number of companies, including his own film and TV brand the SpringHill Company, which co-produced the upcoming sequel to Space Jam.
Have your part
While you may not be an NBA All-Star yourself, you can still join in on the fun! Sportsbook casinos allow you to get in on the action of your favourite sports stars. Not into sports betting? Why not try something more up your alley like online bingo.
What Does Cloud Gaming Tell Us About the Future of the Industry?
Cloud gaming is possibly the biggest trend to emerge from the industry in 2020. With Microsoft’s new xCloud (available through the Xbox Games Pass), Amazon’s latest project Luna, and Google’s own streaming project, Stadia, streaming looks ready to elevate the world of gaming to new heights in 2021.
As a result, there is a growing sense among the global video game community that we should anticipate significant changes to our gaming experiences in the near future, and that, from now own, all aspects of game development will need to work to keep pace with a new era for the industry.
So, what does the new wave of instant cloud streaming services for games suggest for 2021, and beyond? Read more below.
Variety Remains the Name of the Game
Though the digital and physical gaming libraries offered by the biggest names in the business have long offered an incredible portfolio of diverse and creative titles, never before have gamers been able to transition so easily (and instantaneously) between the games they love. This new move toward game streaming demonstrates just how important versatility and variation are to players, and how desperate developers are to capture – and cater – to this trend.
We can see this in all areas of the gaming industry. In the world of casino, for instance, the variety of sports-themed games is proof of just how hard developers are working to capture players’ interests, and to stand out among the growing list of competitors hoping for a slice of the market.
Digital libraries will need to corner every niche and genre to keep up with the demands of fans; the history of basketball games alone is testament to just how hard developers work to appeal to their market.
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Dominate
It’s no surprise that mobile gaming is so popular. Our phones offer the most versatile platform for pursuing our gaming habits – wherever we are, whenever we have the time. Microsoft’s xCloud coincides with the release of their latest console, the Xbox Series X, in order to ensure that they are catering to the priorities of the gaming market: powerful gameplay that is versatile enough to transition seamlessly between the at-home set up, and the daily commute.
In response, tech giants are already releasing a new line-up of phones optimised for a strong gaming experience, and the long-awaited release of 5G will only improve this experience for all of us.
We May Well See the End of Disc-Based Games
Disc-based games have been going out of fashion for many years now as subscription services from PlayStation and Xbox, APP store downloads, and digital releases have been steadily gaining momentum.
Now, with the introduction of instant streaming services, we can anticipate a much more rapid shift away from hard copies. Much like the decline of the CD following the release of music streaming services like Spotify, Google Music, and Apple Music, it looks likely that the future of the gaming industry exists in the digital realm.
What this means for the pre-owned video game market is unclear, but what is clear is that we can anticipate a considerable move away from the physical gaming library as players find it easier than ever to browse and play anticipated titles without purchasing each one individually.
Over the next few months, we should all brace ourselves for some significant changes within the industry. As xCloud and Luna gain momentum – and rapidly grow their digital libraries to accommodate the new generation of consoles – there will be plenty to look forward to and get to grips with as we head into 2021, and beyond.
Best US Colleges for Students Obsessed with Basketball
College life is exciting and interesting, especially if you enjoy sports. Basketball fans have a unique chance to get a scholarship and a chance to represent the school.
Student life is filled with controversial feelings and different emotions. The success of the student depends merely on his approach to the new reality and surrounding atmosphere. Ambitious, motivated, and goal-oriented students can overcome the existing challenges, find the most reputable online academic writing help and balance their studies with sports activities. Thus, if you have always been passionate about basketball and wanted to immerse yourself in the sport, you need to consider entering one of the below-mentioned universities.
Striving to become a successful basketball player without compromising your academic achievements, one should work hard and do his best in both directions. As a rule, the university staff are very helpful and assistive when it comes to basketball players and their success. They realize both their passion for the game and desire to remain efficient in the class, so they frequently give a helping hand to the ones in need.
If you are the one, who is fully obsessed with college basketball, do not be embarrassed to ask people, “Who can write my essay for cheap?” as it is the only way for you to stay afloat with college studies. Opt for one of the most appreciated and reputable colleges that encourage students’ basketball-related passion.
University of Connecticut
There is no better place for students passionate about college basketball at the University of Connecticut. The unique spirit of motivation, inspiration, strength, and endurance are highly valued and encouraged here. No matter if you enjoy playing or watching the game, you will have an opportunity to participate. The University features numerous basketball teams that represent the school in both male and female leagues.
Duke University
Located in North Carolina, Duke University is always filled up with basketball players and fans. The staff encourages its students to prosper in athletics without the damage to academic excellence. The phenomenal campus freedom here is beneficial for the majority of students, as it gives a sense of personal responsibility.
University of Kentucky
There is nothing better than feeling the spirit of acceptance and encouragement within the University. Students and professors are proud of their basketball team, as it is the best representation of the school. The University of Kentucky is one of the most advantageous places to study for those who are not only passionate about watching the game but also becoming its indispensable part.
Michigan State University
Is it strange for you to see athletes in basketball uniforms on the campus? Michigan State University students are used to it, as they can notice different players walking on the campus and getting ready for the game. In fact, basketball is an integral part of the campus life here, while the whole school cheers for their team. As a result, it creates a unique atmosphere of support and encouragement between students involved in the game and their fans.
University of Maryland
Throughout history, the University of Maryland has featured an excellent fan section. According to the comments of the students, basketball is a crucial part of their lives, so people get involved, creating a unique spirit, and encouraging players for new achievements. Believe it or not, but a considerable number of students search for professional help with assignments to have a chance to cheer for the school team.
Ohio State University
No matter what type of sport you consider, the Ohio State University team is likely to be the best. The University is ultimately proud of its amazing athletic teams that are the best representation of the school. Every new game brings joy not only to the players who win but also to fans and staff who watch.
Butler University
Butler University in Indiana is one of the leading schools that encourage the athletic achievements of its students. The unique support of fans is precious and inspiring, so the men’s basketball team of Butler University is considered to be the most popular on campus. Irrespective of the game or the opponent, the student section is always full.
Winona State University
Winona State University is a perfect place for students who cannot imagine their lives without basketball. The college provides unlimited support to those who do their best to represent the school during the important championships and games. The players appreciate fantastic school spirit and fan support. Additionally, an opportunity to find a qualified homework helper for science among fellow students is also valued by basketball lovers.
University of Illinois
There is nothing more exciting than the school dedicated to your favorite sport. The University of Illinois is the best place for students passionate about basketball. The support of fans and fellow students is something unreal, especially during tense and complicated games.
University of Oklahoma
Despite the school is the last on the list, it is not the least in the chart. The University of Oklahoma is characterized by the best basketball team in the country. Supportive and dedicated fans will not only cheer for their athletes during important games but will also give a helping hand with college studies. No matter if you need to find quality speedypaper reviews or order a custom paper, just ask for help and get recommendations right away.
