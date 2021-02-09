NBA
NBA Daily: What Could Derrick Rose Do for New York?
With Derrick Rose returning to New York, Drew Maresca breaks down what the acquisition could mean for the Knicks going forward.
Super Bowl Sunday was full of excitement, but it wasn’t contained to the gridiron. On a traditionally slow NBA day, we received word before the big game that Derrick Rose was headed back to New York, as the Detroit Pistons exchanged him for Dennis Smith Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets’ 2021 second round pick.
This trade has elicited a wide array of emotions, especially among the Knicks’ fan base; while it would seem a small win for a struggling Pistons team, New York’s situation is a bit murky. For a rebuilding Knicks squad, what good can Rose bring to Madison Square Garden? What could go wrong?
To start on a positive note, Rose has played well this season, posting 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game. He’s also shot a career-best 33.3 percent from beyond the arc — it’s not great, but the Knicks will take what they can get on the perimeter at this point. Once he’s had time to settle in, Rose should easily prove the superior, more dependable option to Elfrid Payton in the starting lineup. Even if they decide to keep him on the bench, Rose should give New York’s league-worst offense (102.7 points per game) a nice boost.
In addition to what Rose should add on the court, he could quickly prove a strong mentor to rookie Immanuel Quickley, as well. Before the trade, Rose had embraced the role of mentor to Killian Hayes, the Pistons’ top pick back in November. “It’s been a while since I had somebody like this [learning] under me,” Rose told the media in December. “The last time was Marquis Teague. I’m excited to see how hard [Hayes] works and the engine and motor he has.”
While he may no longer be the explosive force he was in his early years, Rose is still crafty enough to teach Quickley a thing or two.
Adding a battle-tested Rose to a young Knicks locker room should also be viewed as a win; his presence might not show immediate results, but the energy and commitment Rose can bring should help the team mature quite a bit. On top of that, a potential postseason trip could prove invaluable for their individual growth — if Rose is enough to keep the currently eighth-seeded Knicks in the playoff picture, he would be a slam dunk acquisition given the team gave up almost nothing in regards to future assets to get the deal done.
That would seem to be where the positives end, however.
The first and, arguably, most important question in regards to the Rose addition is whose minutes will he take? A known commodity and favorite of head coach Tom Thibodeau, Rose is likely to earn significant playing time immediately, whether as a starter or off the bench. But who would lose out?
Unfortunately for Knicks fans, the answer isn’t great. Thibodeau is known to lean on his veterans and, while he may already be the superior player to Payton, Quickley is likely to be the most affected by the time crunch. R.J. Barrett, who is second in the league in minutes played — second to teammate Julius Randle, no less — is unlikely to see a significant dip. Likewise, Thibodeau’s aforementioned affinity for his veteran guys should leave Reggie Bullock and Alec Burks firmly in their current respective roles.
Is it the right decision in what is likely postseason-less year for the Knicks? Probably not. But the deal is done and there’s no going back now. How a reduced role might affect his development should be something both the team and fans alike watch closely going forward. Of course, the Rose addition could signal another move is in the works, as at least one postseason contender has shown interest in Payton, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv. A Payton trade might make any potential minutes concerns go away, but moving Payton may be harder than expected if his value continues to dip.
Likewise, how could Rose, a ball-dominant, score-first guard, affect Randle, who has flourished with nearly the highest usage rate (27.4 percent) of his career?
Beyond that, Rose’s defense certainly won’t help New York this season. Per NBA.com, the Knicks have posted the league’s sixth-best defensive rating (108.1 points per 100 possessions) and allowed the fewest points per game (104.1), so they should be able to cover for some of his deficiencies. But, if the team is still competing for a playoff spot come season’s end, Rose might do the Knicks more harm than good as the opposition would look to exploit him on the defensive end time and time again.
Adding Rose, only to bury Quickley on the depth chart would certainly be a head-scratcher, as would bringing in a veteran like Rose only to bottom out in the season’s second half and miss the postseason. That said, there is plenty of time between now and the March 25 trade deadline for the team to make further moves; if they can keep Quickley on the court and push for the postseason, the experience he and the rest of the Knicks group could earn would make the Rose acquisition more than worth it.
Leon Rose hasn’t been the team’s president for long, but he’s made a number of strong moves. It may not prove his greatest move in the end — and there’s plenty of ways it could blow up on him between now and then — but this deal and the other potential factors surrounding it deserve a chance to play out before being heavily scrutinized. Likewise, Rose should be given the chance to show he can make a positive impact on this team without handicapping its future.
NBA
NBA Daily: Who Could the Bulls Trade?
The Bulls are making progress under new management, but still have a ways to go. Who could be on the move at this season’s trade deadline to help them get there?
After a failed pairing with former head coach Jim Boylen, the Chicago Bulls have made great strides under new management.
Billy Donovan has pushed many Bulls to the next level. Zach LaVine has taken another step forward, the biggest step yet in his career. Lauri Markkanen, after two so-so seasons and a rough start to the 2020-21 season, has bounced back and shown glimpses of the player he looked like he could become during an outstanding rookie year. Coby White has consistently excited both the team and fans alike, as a full-time starter in his sophomore season.
But the promise hasn’t been limited to just those three; Otto Porter Jr. has started to show why the Bulls acquired him in the first place, while Daniel Gafford has shown to be a difference-making rim-runner and defensive force down low. Going forward, there’s certainly plenty to be excited about in Chicago.
But, with that said, the team as constructed isn’t in the position to even think about a playoff run. While a back-end Eastern Conference appearance is certainly within the realm of possibility, it’s not exactly a guarantee. And, at 9-13, the team should keep that in mind when they decide to buy or sell at this year’s trade deadline.
Not only do the Bulls have a number of veterans that contenders would be interested in, but they also have a number of younger players who might not necessarily be in Chicago’s long term plans, but would still garner a nice asset in any trade. But who could that be and what might the Bulls be able to get for them?
Otto Porter Jr.
Porter is an interesting case because he’s clearly earning more than he should. That’s not a knock on him, but rather an evaluation of his current contract as he enters its final year.
Of course, Porter is only 27 and could conceivably make an impact should Chicago string together some success in the near future. Whether they ultimately re-sign him — at a significantly lower rate — or trade him before his deal can expire, the front office has a tough decision to make.
Porter’s perimeter game would stand out as his most desirable aspect for nearly any and every contender. Still, it won’t be easy to find a team that can match his salary in order to facilitate a deal; the Bulls and any interested parties will either have to get creative or involve a third team if they want to make something happen. They could take back a longer-term contract than they might otherwise like to do push a deal over the finish line and, potentially, pick up a better asset, whether that be a draft pick or otherwise.
Thaddeus Young
It made little sense to add Young when the team did two seasons ago. Sure, he’s a great locker-room presence and can offer a ton in the way of experience and guidance for the Bulls’ younger players. But, on the other hand, Young can make an impact now and the Bulls are nowhere near the team that could maximize his skills. Young soaking up minutes also means taking minutes away from those younger guys, the players that might one day help Chicago get back to the postseason, that need time on the court to grow.
Young has certainly helped himself get to a better team this season. In his second year with the team, Young has put all of those aforementioned qualities on display and, on the court, has shown teams he still has what it takes to be a high impact player. The flexibility to guard any position would be a major boon to the bench to any major contender, as would his 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Would a team move a first rounder for his services? Hard to say. But the Bulls should certainly be able to squeeze something of value out of any interested trade partners.
Garrett Temple
Arguably the least likely of this bunch to be moved given his contributions both on the court and in the locker room, Temple was a slam dunk addition this offseason.
Still, given he’s on a one-year deal and unlikely to stick with the Bulls long term, it’s safe to say Temple could be had were team to show enough interest and offer something adequate in a return. He’s given Chicago both a voice and source of leadership in the locker room and a consistent, stabilizing presence on the floor, whether as a starter or off the bench. He might not crack the postseason rotation for every playoff-bound squad, but the experience and insight the 11-year veteran could bring would be a major plus, especially for teams relying on younger players who haven’t spent much time on the game’s biggest stage.
If he can crack the rotation, whichever team might pick Temple up would get a solid defender and a strong perimeter shooter that wouldn’t get in the way on offense.
Realistically, the Bulls, given their current trajectory, should move one if not all of these players (and more). In fact, it would be more of a surprise if the team didn’t sell anyone at the deadline. For whomever they might move, the return might just be what will get Chicago’s rebuild back on track.
NBA
NBA Daily: Assessing Future Draft Capital
Drew Maresca identifies the teams with the most (and best) future first-round picks.
The NBA Draft is an annual opportunity for many. It’s a hugely profound moment for young prospects, as well as front offices hoping to revitalize a franchise and establish their own reputations.
For decades, most teams have understood the value of a first-round pick, and especially lottery picks. Those that didn’t – like the Isiah Thomas-led New York Knicks – were fleeced time and again, trading picks for projects.
More recently, a trend has emerged that’s seen teams amass a war chest of picks. This is additionally helpful in rebuilding, as picks can be used in the draft or as trade capital – and when a team amasses multiple future first-rounders, swapping out one or two is sometimes even better than using them as flooding a maturing roster with more youngsters isn’t always an ideal recipe for success – and it probably hurts the young players even more than it does the team.
It’s easy to assume that teams in control of the most future first-round picks are best-positioned for future success. Granted, examining a team’s future is about more than just draft picks. The problem is that with the exception of a select few concrete examples, grading a team’s front office is an exercise in anecdotal evidence, and predicting the growth of current players is nearly impossible – with Julius Randle’s recent rise being a great example as to why.
Still, we look ahead at the team’s collections of future picks. Triangulate that with current, young talent and you’re most of the way toward identifying the future favorites in the NBA.
So with that, let’s start assessing.
Without getting into the minutia of pick protections, only seven teams are owed first-round picks (or pick swaps), and only four teams – Atlanta, Memphis, New York and New Orleans – are owed at least one first-round pick without owing any first-rounders themselves.
Conversely, two teams – Dallas and Denver – are not owed a single first-round pick. Further, 17 teams owe future first-round picks, eight of whom owe multiple future firsts.
To summarize, just like the U.S.’s wealth disparity, a select few teams own a majority of the NBA’s future capital. Next, let’s identify the teams with the most and/or best future assets, beginning with the honorable mention list and ending with the best-positioned team.
Honorable Mentions:
– Atlanta Hawks (Oklahoma City Thunder, 2020)
– Golden State Warriors (Minnesota Timberwolves, 2021 top-three protected)
– Memphis Grizzlies (Utah Jazz, 2021 protected 1-7 & 15-30, 1-6 in 2022, 1-3 in 2023, 1 in 2024 and 2025 and converts to 2025 and 2026 second-round picks if not conveyed; 2024 Golden State (protected 1-4 in 2024, 1 in 2025 and unprotected in 2026)
– New York Knicks (Dallas Mavericks, 2021; Dallas Mavericks, 2023 protected; Los Angeles Clippers, 2021 swap)
3. Houston Rockets
The Rockets’ future looks considerably different than it did as of the end of last season. Gone are Russell Westbrook and James Harden and instead they’ve got John Wall, Victor Oladipo and plenty of draft picks. For a team that looked poised to be in trouble in the very near future due to over-leveraging themselves in their pursuit of Westbrook, it looks a whole lot different today.
2021 – Brooklyn Nets (swap)
2021 – Detroit Pistons (protected 1-16 through 2022, 1-18 in 2023 and 2024, 1-13 2025, 1-11 in 2026, and 1-9 in 2027. Converts to a second-round pick if not conveyed)
2021 – Portland Trail Blazers (protected 1-14 through 2027. Converts to a second-round pick if not conveyed)
2022 – Brooklyn Nets
2022 – Milwaukee Bucks
2023 – Brooklyn Nets (swap)
2023 – Washington (protected 1-14 in 2023, 1-12 in 2024, 1-10 in 2025, 1-8 in 2026. Converts to 2026 and 2027 second-round picks if not conveyed)
2024 – Brooklyn Nets
2025 – Brooklyn Nets (swap)
2026 – Brooklyn Nets
2027 – Brooklyn Nets (swap)
Before we get ahead of ourselves, the Rockets also owe their fair share – otherwise, they’d be a bigger focus of this article. Houston owes their 2021 first-round pick (protected) to the Oklahoma City Thunder if they finish behind the Miami HEAT and the Thunder. They also owe their 2026 first-round pick (protected) to the Thunder.
Houston is well-positioned, though, thanks to the Harden-to-Brooklyn deal. The Nets sent three unprotected first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps. Seven picks in total which arrive in a steady stream between now and 2027. Looking only at the 2027 pick, Durant will be 38, Harden 37 and Irving 34. At first blush, that appears to work out really well for the Rockets. The same will be true at least for the prior draft (2026) – and maybe even a few before that.
2. New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans has accumulated a significant number of future first-round picks. Hard to look past the Pelicans youth in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram – but either way, the Pelicans are in incredible shape. Here’s a look that the future picks they’re owed:
2021 – Los Angeles Lakers (protected 8-30, and unprotected in 2022)
2023 – Los Angeles Lakers (swap)
2024 – Los Angeles Lakers (can choose 2025 instead)
2024 – Milwaukee Bucks (swap)
2025 – Milwaukee Bucks
2026 – Milwaukee Bucks (swap)
2027 – Milwaukee Bucks
Of note, the fact that they possess the power to wait an extra year (from 2024 to 2025) until receiving the second Lakers pick, if so desired, is big. LeBron James has to get old at some point, right? It’s inadvisable to bet against him this season – and probably next year, too – but eventually it’s bound to happen. If he’s still performing in 2023-24, the Pelicans have the luxury of playing the odds and holding off one more season.
Additionally, they received a haul in return for Jrue Holiday, and rightfully so. But arranging the picks so that they receive a swap in 2026 and an unprotected first-rounder in 2027 is ideal. By the end of the 2026-27 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be 32 going on 33. While the odds are in the favor of Antetokounmpo in terms of maintaining his athleticism and greatness at least into his mid-30s, who knows what happens between now and then.
Also, just the sheer number of incoming first-round picks moves the needle for New Orleans. The Pelicans do not owe any first-round picks, meaning that could have either two first-round picks in three of the next five drafts (2021 and 2024), or they could have three first-round picks in 2025. In any case, well done, Davin Griffin.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
Buckle up because Sam Presti has put on a master class in rebuilding.
2021 – Golden State Warriors (protected 1-20 – if pick falls within protections, Thunder receive Minnesota’s 2021 second-round pick)
2021 – Miami and/or Houston (swap) (Thunder to receive two most favorable of its 2021 first-rounders between Miami and Houston, both are protected 1-4.)
2022 – Phoenix Suns (protected 1-12, 1-10 in 2023 and 1-8 in 2024. Becomes unprotected in 2025)
2023 – Denver Nuggets (protected 1-14 through 2025. Pick converts to 2025 and 2026 second-round picks if not conveyed.
2023 – Los Angeles Clippers (swap)
2023 – Miami HEAT (protected 1-4 through 2025 and unprotected in 2026)
2024 – Houston Rockets (protected 1-4. Pick converts to 2024 second-round pick if not conveyed)
2024 – Los Angeles Clippers
2025 – Houston or Los Angeles Clippers (swap) (Houston pick protected 1-10. Converts to Clippers unprotected pick swap if not conveyed)
2025 – Philadelphia 76ers (protected 1-6, 1-4 in 2026 and 2027. Converts to 2027 second-round pick if not conveyed)
2026 – Houston Rockets (protected 1-4. If not conveyed, converts to 2026 second-round pick)
2026 – Los Angeles Clippers
That’s quite the list. High-level, taking into consideration that the Warriors are unlikely to transition their 2021 pick and other near certainties, the Thunder are owed nine additional first-round picks between 2021 and 2026. NINE.
Notably, the Clippers picks are especially enticing as they are all unprotected. That would be meaningless this season, as the Clippers currently boast the second-best record in the NBA, but they owe picks as far in the future as 2026.
Their success is also entirely tethered to the presence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard is currently 29 and George is 30. So, as of the start of the 2023-24 season – the one immediately following the first draft in which a pick changes hands – Leonard will be 33 and George will be 34. Assuming they’re both still on board, that’s probably still safe for Los Angeles.
But what about 2024? And most alarmingly, 2026? Those picks will be incredibly valuable! As of the 2026 NBA Draft, assuming Leonard and George are even still playing and on the Clippers, they will be 34 and 36, respectively.
The NBA Draft is less of a science than we’re led to believe in the run-up to it. But that only furthers the idea that collecting as many picks as possible is a brilliant strategy. If having one pick to select a long-term contributor amongst the first 30 is challenging, having two narrows the odds and having three improves them exponentially.
With negotiations around the possibility of allowing high schoolers into the NBA Draft as soon as 2022 and the implementation of the G League Ignite team, there are new and innovative ways of procuring talent beyond just the NCAA and international leagues.
That should only further the availability of top-tier talent in the draft, making first-round picks all-the-more valuable for the foreseeable future – but between Presti, Stone and Griffin, those selections are in good hands.
NBA
NBA Daily: Executive of the Year Watch
Which front office members are leading the way for Executive of the Year?
With every offseason, NBA executives are tasked with finding ways to improve their respective teams via free agency, trades and the draft. Contenders hope they can add the missing pieces that’ll lead them to a title, while Lottery teams hope they can add the appropriate young talent to vault their teams forward. Regardless of a team’s situation, executives are looking to improve their team’s standing.
Now that we are over a quarter of the way through the season, many of the decisions these executives have made are being spotlighted. Here are some of the top candidates for Executive of the Year.
Rob Pelinka – Los Angeles Lakers
It’s very rare that a team coming off a championship season can say they definitively got better. After winning their 17th championship in franchise history in one of the most unique seasons in NBA history, The Lakers can do just that.
The Lakers made a rather dramatic shift to their roster. They traded away their starting shooting guard and center in Danny Green and Javale McGee. They also decided against bringing back key contributors in Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley.
General manager Rob Pelinka decided to retool instead, adding the top candidates for Sixth Man of the Year last season in Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder. On top of that, he also signed future Hall of Famer Marc Gasol and a proven 3-and-D guard in Wesley Matthews. These signings raise both the ceiling and floor for the Lakers. It also relieves the load that superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have to carry during the regular season.
However, no move was as important or as consequential as re-signing Davis to a five-year, $190 million extension and James to a two-year $85 million extension. This guarantees that the Lakers will have the duo on the roster at least through the 2022-23 season, which should keep them in the title hunt for the foreseeable future. Overall, Pelinka has to be in the lead for Executive of the Year.
Rafael Stone – Houston Rockets
Rafael Stone deserves a ton of credit for what he’s been able to do, considering he inherited what was the most toxic situation in the NBA. When Daryl Morey left for the Philadelphia 76ers, Stone was left to pick up the pieces of an organization that seemed to be crumbling.
The hiring of Stephen Silas and the signing of Christian Wood appears to have been a home run. Trading away disgruntled former MVP Russell Westbrook for John Wall has proven to be a steal for Houston too. Stone was also able to acquire a war chest of picks from Brooklyn along with Victor Oladipo for Harden, who made it clear he wasn’t happy in Houston. Replenishing the Rockets’ draft assets was something they desperately needed.
While navigating those muddy waters about as well as one could hope, Stone did a great job of filling out the roster. Jae’Sean Tate was an amazing find. Sterling Brown has provided valuable minutes and signing undrafted guard Mason Jones seems like it was another smart move. DeMarcus Cousins has also shown he can still be a rotation big.
Rafael Stone has dealt with more in a quarter of a season than some general managers do over the course of a few seasons.
Sean Marks – Brooklyn Nets
Sean Marks has not only shifted the culture in Brooklyn but parlayed it into a situation that has brought in multiple superstar talents. Adding James Harden to a team that already has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving immediately makes the Nets one of the favorites to win the NBA title.
It’s a move that comes with risk, but it’s a calculated one. This thought process was similar when Marks decided to bring in a rookie head coach in Steve Nash. So far, it has seemed to work out as the players clearly respect him. The real test for Nash comes in the playoffs, where even the smallest decisions will be under a microscope.
Marks also did a good job of re-signing sniper Joe Harris. Bruce Brown, who was acquired by Marks in a trade with Detroit, has played key minutes. The Jeff Green signing is already paying dividends. The one deal that hasn’t panned out was his trade for Landry Shamet, who has really struggled hit shots this season. Also, letting go of Garrett Temple seems like it was a mistake.
Marks has put the Nets in a strong position to end the season as NBA champions. For that reason alone, Marks’ name has to be in the discussion.
Jon Horst – Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks decided to overhaul their roster after coming up short in last year’s playoffs. This led to Jon Horst pulling the trigger on a trade for Jrue Holiday, giving the Bucks another reliable scorer who can defend.
What’s even more important than the Holiday trade was that it was apparently enough to convince two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to re-sign on a five-year $228 million supermax extension. For a small-market team to keep a star of his caliber is a massive win.
Horst has also done a good job with some of the smaller signings, especially considering the failed deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic, who would’ve been an amazing fit. Bobby Portis has been excellent off the bench, Bryn Forbes has been deadly in dribble hand-offs with Antentokounmpo, while DJ Augustin is a solid backup point guard. There are still questions as to whether that depth will be good enough come playoff time.
Daryl Morey – Philadelphia 76ers
When Daryl Morey left for Philadelphia, he was tasked with improving the spacing for his two stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. With no cap room and massive contracts, making the right moves would not be an easy task.
Morey was able to ship out the ill-fitting Al Horford and bring proven shooters in Seth Curry and Danny Green. Dwight Howard was signed to man the paint when Embiid sat. The reunion of Doc Rivers and Tobias Harris is even paying off. Drafting Tyrese Maxey already looks like one of the draft-day steals.
Morey has come in and made changes to a team that badly needed it. The results are showing immediately, as the Sixers are first in the Eastern Conference and Joel Embiid looks like the early favorite for MVP.
There are plenty of good candidates for Executive of the Year – but who might have the early edge? With the Trade Deadline and buyout market coming in March, the race should continue to clear up.
Trending Now
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Daily: Gordon Hayward Realizing His Potential in Charlotte
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Warriors, Pelicans Discussed Potential Kelly Oubre Jr. Trade
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Daily: De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish Taking the Next Step for Atlanta
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Daily: Khris Middleton Should Be The Bucks’ Closer