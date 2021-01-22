Connect with us

Sources: Cavaliers Trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to send Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Houston has agreed to a deal to acquire talented 2019 first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. from Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: CJ McCollum Out Four Weeks with Fractured Left Foot

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 19, 2021

By

Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has a fractured left foot and will miss an extended period of time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Portland Trail Blazers say CJ McCollum will be re-evaluated in four weeks with a small hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform in his left foot and a mid-foot sprain.

Source: Shams Charania and Chris Haynes on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Rockets Want Three Second-Round Picks for PJ Tucker in Trade

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 19, 2021

By

And how about P.J. Tucker? Numerous teams have already inquired about the stout versatile defender, and league sources say Houston is currently demanding three second-round draft picks for the upcoming unrestricted free agent.

Source: Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer

Headlines

Sources: Cavaliers Expected to Trade or Release Kevin Porter Jr.

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 19, 2021

By

Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to be traded or released following an outburst Friday in the Cavs locker room, The Athletic has learned from several sources with direct knowledge of the events.

Porter, 20, who has not played this season due to personal issues, grew angry when he entered the locker room and realized the team gave his old locker to Taurean Prince, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade Wednesday.

Sources said Porter, whose locker was moved to the wall where the younger, end-of-bench players reside, began yelling and at one point threw food.

Source: Jason Lloyd, Joe Vardon, Shams Charania and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic

NBA Team Salaries

