At the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the NBA 2K24 Summer League Championship will be played. The Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers are both 5-0 heading into tonight’s matchup. This is the second time in Hoston’s franchise history that they’ve made the Summer League final. Both teams are looking to win their first Summer League championship title.

Tonight, the Summer League championship will air on ESPN at 9:00 pm EST. Currently, NBA betting sites have the Cavs as the favorites to win. Both rosters are full of young talent who are ultimately fighting for a roster spot in the NBA. Nearly 80 percent of all players in the Summer League will not be on an active roster next season.

Emoni Bates will lead the way for Cleveland and Cam Whitmore has played impressively for the Rockets. Only one team will remain undefeated after tonight.



The Rockets and Cavaliers will play in the Summer League championship game tonight

In 2014, the Rockets made the Summer League championship game vs the Kings. They lost that game 77-68 and will be looking for a different result tonight. Yesterday vs the Utah Jazz in the Semi-Final, the Rockets once again dominated their competition.

Through five Summer League games, the Rockets are averaging (110.2) points per game and have yet to score less than 100. They beat Utah 115-100 to advance to tonight’s championship. Nate Hinton had a game-high 27 points and Cam Whitmore added another 25 points himself.

On the flip side, the Cavaliers have also been a solid Summer League team. They went to OT in the Sem-Finals last night vs the Brooklyn Nets but won the game, 102-99. Cleveland’s best player throughout Summer League has been Emoni Bates. He’s shaping up to be a steal from last year’s draft after slipping to the second round. Bates has 20 points last night. Tune in tonight at 9:00 pm EST to watch the Summer League championship between Houston and Cleveland.