Under the league’s new CBA, teams are allowed to have up to three players signed to two-way contracts. The Cleveland Cavaliers were the first team to fill all three of those roster spots. Today, the 49th overall pick in the 2023 NAB Draft, Emoni Bates, was signed to a two-way contract. He’ll look to earn playing time with the Cavs next season as a rookie.

Coming out of high school, Bates was a five-star recruit and was destined to be a star in the NBA. However, he had a rough freshman season at Memphis and got caught up in off-the-court activities. Bates was arrested on gun charges in September of 2022.

The 19-year-old then played one season at Eastern Michigan before declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. His felony charges were dropped to a misdemeanor and had 18 months of probation to serve. He’s an interesting prospect heading into the NBA. The talent is absolutely there, but Bates needs to be able to stay out of trouble.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed forward Emoni Bates to a two-way contract. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 7, 2023

Emoni Bates will look to earn playing time next season with the Cleveland Cavaliers

In his 2022-23 season with Eastern Michigan, Emoni Bates proved that his talent level hasn’t changed. He averaged (19.2) points, (5.8) rebounds, and (1.4) assists per game. The former 2020 Gatorade High School Player of the Year still has a lot of unlocked potential.

He hit a few roadblocks in his college career but will look to stay on the right path to becoming the player he’s capable of being. His journey will likely start in the G League with the Cleveland Charge. It has to be humbling for Bates, but he can earn a spot on the Cavs roster through hard work and dedication.

Last season, Bates was a third-team All-AAC selection. On January 24th vs Toledo, Bates scored 43 points. That was the ninth-most by any NCAA player in 2022-23. At six-foot-nine, Bates is going to be a F/C in the NBA. Luckily, he fits the modern play style of what teams look for in a big man. Bates has the ability to shoot and drive to the basket.

Being able to create your own offense in the NBA is crucial, especially for a player his size. He’s not limited to playing in the post. Bates has the ability to attack off the dribble and take step-back threes. His game is not complete by any means, but he has the potential to be a key player off the bench for the Cavs next season.