Last night, the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers met in the NBA 2K24 Summer League championship. Both teams were 5-0 heading into the contest, but only one could walk away with a perfect record. Taking over the game for the Cavaliers in the championship was second-year pro, Isaiah Mobley. He had 28 points and 11 rebounds on his way to winning MVP of the NBA 2K24 Summer League championship game.

In the 2022-23 season, Mobley only played in 12 of the Cavaliers’ 82 games. The former second-round pick spent most of his time playing in the G League last season for the Cleveland affiliate team. With his dominant play during Summer League, Mobley is trying to earn more minutes in the NBA next season.

The Cavs won the championship game 99-78 vs the Rockets. Isaiah Mobley saved his biggest Summer League performance for the championship game. Houston could not stop him or any of the other talented players the Cavaliers had.

The Cavaliers won their first Las Vegas Summer League title since it was first awarded in 2013. Isaiah Mobley was named Championship Game MVP after becoming the first Cavaliers player with 25 points and 10 rebounds in a Summer League game since Ante Zizic in 2018.



Isaiah Mobley dominated the Rockets in the Sumer League championship game

For those who are unfamiliar, Isaiah Mobley is the older brother of Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley. Both are lucky enough to play for the same organization early on in their career. However, they have not shared the court much together and Isaih is working hard to change that.

On July 7, Mobley signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers. The 23-year-old is hoping that he’s shown enough to earn a spot on the full-time roster next season. In last night’s game, Sam Merril had 27 points and rookie Emoni Bates had 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Cavaliers have some young talent in their organization that be solid depth to the roster in 2023-24. Emoni Bates has also dominated the Summer League and he’ll surely have a roster spot with the Cavs. After Mobley’s MVP performance vs the Rockets, he may have earned himself one of the fifteen roster sports.