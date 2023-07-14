Ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova’s Cam Whitmore started to fall in draft rankings. Many thought that he could be a Top 10 lottery pick, but it didn’t play out that way. The 19-year-old fell to the 20th pick in the draft and the Rockets got a steal that late in the first round. Whitmore has had an impressive Summer League with Houston and they own a perfect 4-0 record. That punched their ticket to the 2023 Summer League playoffs.

In Houston’s 118-101 win vs the Warriors, Whitmore had his best Summer League performance yet. He had an impressive 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 steals. Whitmore shot 11-19 from the field and went 3-8 from deep. At just 19 years old, he’ll be a part of that young, but talented Rockets roster.

The Rockets were one of four teams that will participate in the 2023 Summer League playoffs. If Houston is going to win Summer League, Cam Whitmore is going to have to be a driving force as a two-way player.

Cam Whitmore has been a star for the Rockets during the NBA 2K24 Summer League

With his elite play in Summer League, Cam Whitmore is making a case for one of the best “steals” in this draft class. In their win last night to improve to 4-0, the Rockets knocked down 20 three-pointers. Cam Whitmore was doing a little bit of everything last night vs the Warriors.

He had a game-high eight steals and was a disruptor on the defensive end. Whitmore was not the only Rockets player who’s seen success in the Summer League. Trevor Hudgins has 20 points and a game-high 11 assists last night for Houston.

Additionally, Darius Days had 16 points and 7 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from range. Hoston has a talented Summer League roster that is going to be competing to win the playoffs. Cam Whitmore will be the driving force behind their success.