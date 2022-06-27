Every year, professional sports teams offer undeserving players outrageous contracts; our team at Basketball Insiders have compiled our list of the most overpaid NBA players in 2022. Our basketball analysts based this list on player statistics, latest accomplishments and of course salary comparisons. View our top 10 list of the most overpaid NBA players in 2022 below.

10.) Gary Harris — $20,932,143

First off, on Oct. 12, 2017, Gary Harris signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the Nuggets. This was a couple of years prior to the team trading him to the Magic. Last season, he earned $20,932,143. In a total of 61 games played, Harris averaged 11.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The guard started in 30 of those games. Considering the ninth-year veteran is on the downside of his professional playing career, Harris is definitely overpaid. Shooting-wise, he played phenomenal last season. He shot at least 43% from the field and 38% from 3-point range for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

9.) Kevin Love — $28,942,830

To add to the list, Kevin Love is expected to earn $28,942,830 next season. Offensively, Love has declined every year since the 2016-17 season. He’s not as aggressive in the paint. In the 2021-22 season, the forward averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 74 games played. He started in a career-low four games.

Although Love was the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, the 15-year veteran is still overpaid. He turns 34 in September. On Jul. 24, 2018, Love signed a four-year, $120 million contract. He is entering the final season of this said contract.

8.) Gordon Hayward — $30,075,000

Gordon Hayward is set to earn $30,075,000 for the 2022-23 season. On Nov. 29, 2020, the forward signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Celtics as part of a sign-and-trade with the Hornets. In a total of 49 games played last season with the Hornets, the 13-year veteran averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Furthermore, Hayward has never played a full season of his entire NBA career. Although he appeared in 80 games of the 2015-16 season with the Jazz, he has struggled to remain on the court each season since then. The forward is just not dependable. When he does play, more often than not, Hayward doesn’t make his presence known on the court. This is why he’s overpaid.

7.) D’Angelo Russell — $31,377,750

Besides comparing his contract to teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, let’s just say D’Angelo Russell hasn’t averaged 20 points per game since the 2019-20 season. Last season, in 65 games played, the eighth-year veteran averaged 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Besides comparing his contract to teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, let's just say D'Angelo Russell hasn't averaged 20 points per game since the 2019-20 season. Last season, in 65 games played, the eighth-year veteran averaged 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Russell could have played better against the Grizzlies. In Game 6 of that first-round series, the guard finished with 7.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 4.0 assists in 27 minutes played. He scored only 10 points in Game 4 as well. Russell signed a four-year, $117.32 million contract in 2019.

6.) Blake Griffin — $32,405,817

Blake Griffin made $29,764,126 from the Pistons last season and signed a one-year minimum deal with the Nets worth $2,641,691. As always, these amounts do not include incentives. Griffin has yet to sign a new contract with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. In a total of 56 games played with Brooklyn last season, Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

He is a serviceable forward off the bench. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old scammed his former team. He is not worth his asking price. After 17 games into the regular season, Nets coach Steve Nash decided to swap Blake Griffin for LaMarcus Aldridge at starting center.

5.) Ben Simmons — $35,448,672

Ben Simmons was unable to play at all in the 2021-22 season. The guard struggled to overcome a back injury, held out for a trade and needed time off for mental health. Simmons searched for excuses all season long to not return to the court. After the 76ers traded him to the Nets, he still didn’t play. In the 2020-21 season, the three-time All-Star averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He is set to earn $35,448,672 for the 2022-23 season.

When Simmons had the chance to help his new team against the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the guard remained out. Much like Kyrie Irving, he doesn’t strike anyone as being a team player. If the front office and fellow teammates have to question a player’s willingness to work hard and succeed at the NBA level, it’s an issue. Team chemistry is important. On Jul. 16, 2019, the guard signed a five-year, $169.65 million contract.

4.) Kemba Walker — $36,596,549

Equally important, Kemba Walker is projected to make $36,596,549 for the 2022-23 season. Similar to other players listed above, Walker has dealt with injuries the last couple of seasons. In January, he was forced to sit out due to a left knee injury. For this logical reason, he’s overpaid.

In the 2021-22 season, he only played 37 games with the Knicks. The guard averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Ever since getting traded by the Hornets for Terry Rozier in 2021, the four-time All-Star has not been the same player. Last Thursday, the Knicks traded Walker to the Pistons. The Knicks are aiming to sign Jalen Brunson from the Mavericks.

3.) Kyrie Irving — $36,934,550

Next, Kyrie Irving is projected to make $36,934,550 next season. Statistically, Irving is one of the best players in the league. So, why is he on this list? Well, the guard only appeared in 29 games in the 2021-22 season. Quite a few NBA analysts are under the impression that Irving is not a team player. This is a problem.

He was healthy throughout most of the season, but the guard was not allowed to participate in home games at Barclays Center due to his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19. His choice was understandable.

Though, one can’t help but wonder how many more home games the Nets could have won had Irving played. He averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season. In the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics, Irving averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Offensively, this series was not his best performance.

2.) Russell Westbrook — $47,063,478

Additionally, Russell Westbrook is set to make $47,0063,478 for the 2022-23 season. In a total of 78 games played last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. While still a great player, in what way is Westbrook worth this salary? If a team’s general manager is seeking a player who can record a triple double, this two-time scoring champion will fit the bill.

However, Westbrook averaged just 18.5 points per game in the 2021-22 season. The last time the guard failed to average at least 20 points per game was back in the 2009-10 season. Plus, now Lakers G.M. Rob Pelinka is deciding on whether or not he’s going to trade the nine-time All-Star this offseason. On Sept. 29, 2017, Westbrook signed a five-year, $205 million contract. The 2022-23 season is his player option.

1.) John Wall — $47,366,760

Lastly, John Wall will earn $47,366,760 next season. Wall is overpaid for the simple fact that he didn’t even appear in the 2021-22 season. In the 2020-21 season, the guard averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. When he’s on the court, the five-time All-Star is one of the best players. But are his best performances behind him? In terms of consistency, yes.

Not to mention, Wall can now be considered an injury-prone player. He missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing his ACL and dealing with an infection. Leading into the 2022-23 season, there is little evidence to suggest that Wall will play at a high level. Even then, the guard ranked 38th in the league in points in the 2020-21 regular season. Just keep that in mind.

