Sources: Jordan Bell, Wizards Agree to 10-Day Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Wizards plan to sign free agent F Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract via the hardship provision, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Payton Pritchard Out Two Weeks with Right MCL Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 24, 2021

By

#NEBHInjuryReport An MRI conducted today on guard Payton Pritchard revealed a Grade I sprain of his right MCL. Pritchard is expected to return to on-court activities in approximately two weeks.

Source: Boston Celtics

Headlines

Report: Norvel Pelle to Sign with Nets

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

January 22, 2021

By

Free agent F/C Norvel Pelle is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, pending clearance of Health and Safety protocols, agent @bjbass2 tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Nets Granted Disabled Player Exception for Spencer Dinwiddie

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

January 22, 2021

By

The Brooklyn Nets have been granted a disabled player exception worth $5.7 million for the loss of starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets have until April 19 to use the exception.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

