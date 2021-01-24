Headlines
Sources: Jordan Bell, Wizards Agree to 10-Day Deal
The Wizards plan to sign free agent F Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract via the hardship provision, source tells ESPN.
The Wizards plan to sign free agent F Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract via the hardship provision, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Payton Pritchard Out Two Weeks with Right MCL Sprain
#NEBHInjuryReport An MRI conducted today on guard Payton Pritchard revealed a Grade I sprain of his right MCL. Pritchard is expected to return to on-court activities in approximately two weeks.
#NEBHInjuryReport An MRI conducted today on guard Payton Pritchard revealed a Grade I sprain of his right MCL. Pritchard is expected to return to on-court activities in approximately two weeks.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2021
Source: Boston Celtics
Headlines
Report: Norvel Pelle to Sign with Nets
Free agent F/C Norvel Pelle is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, pending clearance of Health and Safety protocols, agent @bjbass2 tells ESPN.
Free agent F/C Norvel Pelle is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, pending clearance of Health and Safety protocols, agent @bjbass2 tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Nets Granted Disabled Player Exception for Spencer Dinwiddie
The Brooklyn Nets have been granted a disabled player exception worth $5.7 million for the loss of starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets have until April 19 to use the exception.
The Brooklyn Nets have been granted a disabled player exception worth $5.7 million for the loss of starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets have until April 19 to use the exception.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter