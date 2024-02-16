Deni Avdija became the first Washington Wizards player since NBA Hall of Famer Moses Malone in 1987 to record at least 40 points and 15 rebounds in a game, during Wednesday night’s 133-126 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Avdija, 23, is also the first player with these stats since the team rebranded the franchise as “Wizards” in 1997. Plus, he is the first player in club history with at least 43 points and 14 rebounds in a game since Elvin Hayes in 1977.

The 6-foot-9 forward logged a career-high 43 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 40 minutes of action. He shot 13-of-24 (54.2%) from the field, 6-of-10 (60%) beyond the arc, and 11-of-13 (84.6%) at the foul line.

Avdija’s six 3-pointers were a career best as well.

“He read the game well, and we put him in positions to take advantage of his quickness and his athleticism to the rim,” Wizards interim coach Brian Keefe said. “And then when the ball was kicked to him, he shot when he was open.”

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and assists

His previous career high was 25 points — first set against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 30, 2023, and later matched on March 28, 2023, versus the Boston Celtics and at Dallas on Monday night.

“Start to finish, he played a great game, and he did it on both ends of the floor,” Pelicans’ Zion Williamson said about Avdija. “Even when his team was down, his energy was still high. You’ve got to give respect to a player like that.”

Corey Kispert added 20 points for Washington. However, it was not enough to avoid an eighth straight loss, the league’s longest active skid. The Wizards have only one win against a team that’s currently over .500.

Furthermore, the Wizards made a franchise-record 21 3-pointers on 45 attempts (46.7%). Washington also finished 44-of-92 (47.8%) shooting from the floor. Though, the club was outscored 74-44 in the paint.

Through 54 games (all starts) this season, Deni Avdija is averaging career highs of 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 28.2 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 40.5% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range.

His true shooting percentage (61.3%), player efficiency rating (15.3), and usage percentage (19.7%) are also career highs. To add to that, the fourth-year wing has notched eight double-doubles this season.

Washington is at Denver on Feb. 22 after the All-Star break.