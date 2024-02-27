Washington Wizards forward Isaiah Livers will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season due to joint capsule inflammation in his right hip, the Wizards announced on Monday.

His injury will be “treated conservatively,” the team said in the official statement. Livers, 25, has not played since Jan. 12 with the Detroit Pistons against the Houston Rockets.

In mid-January, Detroit traded Livers, Marvin Bagley III, and two second-round draft picks to Washington for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.

The third-year forward has yet to make his Wizards debut. He made six starts in 23 games with Detroit this season. Livers averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 20.4 minutes per game.

In Detroit’s 133-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 29, the 6-foot-7 wing recorded a season-high 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

Washington Wizards forward Isaiah livers has been an injury-prone player since his college years

Prior to his injury, he was shooting career lows of 34.5% from the floor, 28.6% beyond the arc, and 66.7% at the foul line. The Michigan native missed about a month of action after suffering an ankle sprain during a pre-training camp workout.

Livers’ athleticism took a hit during his senior year at the University of Michigan before he was drafted. On March 13, 2021, he suffered a stress injury to his right foot during a quarterfinal game against Maryland in the 2021 Big Ten tournament.

Although Livers underwent successful surgery on his foot on April 2, 2021, he was ruled out for a minimum of six months. This injury limited him to 19 games in his rookie season with Detroit.

Through three NBA seasons, Livers has made only 94 career appearances (33 starts). The former Piston will be a restricted free agent this offseason if the Wizards extend him a qualifying offer worth $2.29 million.