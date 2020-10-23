Headlines
Sources: Warriors Work Out Deni Avdija
Steve Kerr and other members of the Warriors organization worked out Maccabi Tel Aviv prospect Deni Avdija on Thursday morning in Atlanta, according to sources. By all accounts, it was a positive get together, one in which the 19-year-old Israeli impressed observers. Not only did Avdija perform well in the workouts, but Warriors officials were blown away after meeting with him. The universal takeaway was that he’s a “great kid” with an immense work ethic.
Source: Ethan Strauss of The Athletic
Headlines
Sources: Pacers Interested in Gordon Hayward
Something to keep an eye on once we find out when NBA teams can start making trades: some within the Pacers organization continue to have interest in trading for Celtics’ Gordon Hayward, per SNY sources.
It’s unknown what Boston would want in return for Hayward — or if the club is even open to moving him.
In an NBC Sports podcast in June, the Indianapolis Star noted that Hayward would be a player of interest for the Pacers in the offseason.
Hayward, who starred at Butler, can become a free agent by opting out of the final year of his deal, worth roughly $34 million. It’s hard to see Hayward opting out of his deal without the assurance of a long-term extension in place.
Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv
Headlines
Sources: NBA Focusing on Martin Luther King Day for Start of 2020-21 Regular Season
The NBA is focusing on Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 18) for a start date next season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.\
Source: Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports
Headlines
Sources: Nuggets, Other Teams Interested in Jrue Holiday
Even though official league business hasn’t begun for next season, it hasn’t stopped teams from discussing parameters for trades.
One hot name: New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. According to sources, around 10 teams are inquiring about his services and one team hot after him is the Denver Nuggets, eager to capitalize on their appearance in the West Finals.
Holiday, an All-Defense performer capable of playing both guard spots, averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists for the Pelicans this past season and seemingly could fit in with the Nuggets’ youth and recent experience. He’s under contract for next season with a player option for 2021-22 at $27 million, and many teams believe the Pelicans will be looking to shed some salary going into next season.
Source: Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports
Trending Now
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Knicks ‘seriously mulling’ Trading Back in Draft
-
Headlines1 week ago
Sources: Anthony Davis to Opt Out, Re-Sign with Lakers
-
Headlines1 week ago
Sources: Tyronn Lue Gaining ‘significant momentum’ as Rockets Next Head Coach
-
Headlines1 week ago
Sources: Clippers, Tyronn Lue Agree to Deal