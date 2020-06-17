NBA
The X-Factors: San Antonio
Spencer Davies continues Basketball Insiders’ X-Factor series by taking a dive into a San Antonio Spurs team with more questions than answers.
We should always read the fine print.
Approximately a month from now, the NBA is planning to resume its season in Orlando. Whether those visions come to fruition is unknown. With a pandemic and racial injustices sweeping the nation (and the world), members of the NBPA have been making their voices heard. There are ongoing negotiations concerning how the league and its players can use such a global platform to speak up and show solidarity with the Black community without compromising such a crucial period to create real change.
Some players are opposed to coming back to playing since sports is such a trivial aspect, while others are on board to harness its ability to unify. All things considered, the power is in their hands regarding how this is all handled. At the same time, there are long-term financial concerns that could stem from a cancelation as well. It’s not an easy situation to navigate, so we’ll see how things turn out in the coming weeks.
Granted the Association does go ahead with its Disney bubble scenario, we at Basketball Insiders are continuing our X-Factor series by looking at the field of 22 who could participate. We’ve done a good chunk of them thus far, so make sure you check those out. Today, we’re going to look at the San Antonio Spurs, one of the Western Conference teams that has to really make noise in order to break into the postseason for the 23rd consecutive year.
Unfortunately for them, it will be without LaMarcus Aldridge. The veteran big man underwent successful surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, leaving him out for the rest of the way. Aldridge made up one half of San Antonio’s top-scoring duo with DeMar DeRozan. His field goal percentage slightly took a hit, but his 38.9 three-point percentage was a career-best. There’s no good in taking away the value of a seasoned veteran in a hunt for the playoffs. Already facing an uphill battle in the race for the eighth seed, the Spurs are going to have to adjust to playing without their seven-time All-Star.
Jakob Poeltl is the only other listed center on the roster. Will he be equipped to handle such a load? Almost certainly not — at least not the way Aldridge plays. Poeltl is more of your traditional big that does the dirty work. He’s got a great frame to set screens and crash the glass. However, his skill set at this time is rather limited to be depended on, especially since he’s only played a hair over 16 minutes per game. We’ll probably see Chimizie Metu pick up some floor time, as well as rookie Luka Samanic, given the situation.
There is a good chance that San Antonio elects to go the small-ball route more often than not. Multi-guard sets won’t necessarily be a bad thing. Derrick White and Dejounte Murray are used to playing together as it is, and that’s one hell of a backcourt combination defensively (if Bryn Forbes doesn’t start). Maybe Trey Lyles will see the floor as a five since his play closest mirrors Aldridge. Even Rudy Gay in the right rotation could be a nice change of pace to speed things up at that position. Whatever way the Spurs mitigate the loss of Aldridge, it’s going to have to be creative.
Perhaps the most obvious X-Factor is DeRozan. We all know that he’s the proverbial head of the snake when it comes to scoring; can he continue to elevate his teammates and play-make the way he has when the opposition keys in on him? He is, after all, a man that loves to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. Look at the way he’s bounced back from his first season in San Antonio — it’s an impressive line, statistically speaking. He’ll have to keep trusting his teammates to ensure that production carries on. DeRozan is going to be the man again for the first time in a few years, and that’s not an easy task to put on one’s shoulders.
The Spurs’ bench is a key component in their chase. NBA mainstay Patty Mills is a pro’s pro that can erupt for 25 points on any night that he gets hot from deep. Pending on who’s in the first five, Forbes is almost the same way with his jump shot. Veteran swingman Marco Belinelli is always lurking on the perimeter as well.
Do you know who’s capable of a breakout, though? Lonnie Walker. The sophomore wing has displayed plenty of flashes when an opportunity presents itself. As the playing time increases, so do his numbers. He is fearless in attack mode and confident in hoisting triples when he has chances. Let’s not forget about that jaw-dropping athleticism, either. Orlando could be a perfect place for Walker to cap his second season with a bang.
Finally, there’s the leader of the Spurs. We all know him as Gregg Popovich — a five-time NBA champion and three-time Coach of the Year. The question here is whether or not he’ll be on the sidelines to guide his players. Along with Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, he is in the advanced age group of coaches who could be considered more high-risk in contracting the coronavirus. If he participates, what ways will he have to adjust his strategy? Will he advise from afar and give the opportunity to his assistants such as Becky Hammon and Tim Duncan? Will he take a chance and be hands-on?
These are questions that we don’t know the answer to yet. You don’t want to halt the development of your rising upstarts, nor do you want to mail it in and finish on a sour note. And yet, you don’t want to cause any kind of harm to yourself or others. It’s not an easy conundrum to fix.
San Antonio does not have an easy road ahead. The team is stuck in a position of uncertainty in more ways than one, and it will have to answer questions on the fly if the organization wants to extend that untouchable playoff streak.
The X-Factors: Sacramento
De’Aaron Fox is a superstar in the making, but the Sacramento Kings’ playoff hopes may rest with two other up-and-comers.
The world is on fire.
And, frankly, the news of pending basketball hardly seems important in the slightest. The planet-wide pandemic and sweeping protests have turned everybody’s day-to-day routines on their head – but, obviously, for one group, it has done so in awful and disproportionate ways.
If you can donate, consider doing so. If you can’t donate, educate yourself. Even if you donate, continue to read, learn and listen.
Or try this: If you finish this article and come away having learned something — from a new three-point percentage to an underrated aspect — donate something of your own: Time, supplies, a tough conversation — whatever. Consider it a trade, do whatever it takes. Make a difference, even if it’s a small one.
The NBA is nearly back — how exactly (and with what measure of success) is yet to be seen, but there is a plan and structure worth building from. For teams on the bubble, getting into the play-in tournament will be the most and immediately pressing issue. But the other bracketed, locked-in franchises, jockeying for home-court advantage, must get serious and knock off that rust. Out westward, the stakes are even higher — and for those hungry at a postseason without the Warriors, this is a key moment in franchise history.
For the Sacramento Kings, it’s time to hand every single key on the ring to De’Aaron Fox and get out of the way.
All things considered, Sacramento is lucky to be here, just as the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans are too. At 28-36, they’re right in the hunt for a play-in showdown of sorts. But they’ll need to keep pace with the upstart Memphis Grizzlies and three other teams to do just that. And although they’ll need to face the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, they’ll also get the Brooklyn Nets — sans Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving — Orlando Magic and the Pelicans twice. As far as controlling destinies go, they’ve got a puncher’s chance.
And although momentum is a thing of the past, notably, the Kings were 13-7 over their last 20 games heading into the stoppage.
Harrison Barnes may own the postseason pedigree, while Fox boasts the skill set of a future superstar – but Portland has, presumably, Damian Lillard; New Orleans has, presumably, Zion Williamson; and the Grizzlies have the current standings advantage. Of course, Buddy Heild needs to get hot, stay hot and be Fox’s right-hand man – ultimately, that’s not all that interesting of an observation.
Herein lies, however, the two most interesting Kings-related subplots as the league moves toward an Orlando bubble. The obvious potential X-Factor is Bogdan Bogdanovic, a player so good that the Kings almost traded him away before restricted free agency this summer because they were afraid they couldn’t afford the cap penalties an albatross deal might bring. Thankfully, in February, Sacramento was able to shift Dewayne Dedmon, thus opening up the ability to match just about anything — which, reportedly, they are likely to do.
Unless you’ve lived under a rock, the list of Bogdanovic’s plaudits is no secret. Now with over a decade of professional basketball experience, the 6-foot-6 do-it-all playmaker achieved almost everything up for grabs in Europe. Between a EuroLeague championship and a well-earned Finals MVP, Bogdanovic had climbed the throne before even stepping foot in America. From the get-go, his basketball IQ, play-running and shot-making were NBA-ready and he’s only improved with time.
Crucially, on a roster helmed by Fox, Bogdanovic does not need to score to be effective and his frequent off-ball movement is a major floor-opener. The Kings were 10-3 this season when Bogdanovic dropped 20 or more points and he could stand to shoulder even more of the offensive load. The Serbian’s 36 percent clip from three-point range in back-to-back seasons is largely forgettable, but he’ll have loads of previous high-pressure successes to fuel him through any elimination games he may face in empty Florida arenas.
Dedmon, naturally, has a connection to the Kings’ other looming X-Factor, Richaun Holmes. Neglected in Philadelphia and an afterthought in Phoenix, Holmes ended up in Sacramento last summer and quickly became a fan favorite. But with the team investing $40 million in Dedmon, Holmes wasn’t expected to be a key feature for the Kings in 2019-20 – and, well, that changed in a big way. After just five measly games, Holmes took over the starting role and absolutely ran with the newfound opportunity. The 26-year-old would notch 13 double-doubles (and finished with nine rebounds in four other games), well on his way to career-highs across the board. During a slim one-point defeat to Minnesota in December, Holmes tallied 20 points, 18 rebounds, two steals and two blocks on 60 percent shooting and 44 minutes.
It seemed like a star was swiftly rising on the horizon… until injury struck.
Suffered on Jan. 6, Holmes’ torn labrum was a momentum-killer, an ill-timed ailment that kept him out for 24 games.
Given the questions of health surrounding both Harry Giles and Marvin Bagley, the chance is there for Holmes to usurp the franchise order. Sticking Holmes on Nikola Jokic or Jusuf Nurkic might be a tough ask, but it’s certainly better than the alternatives. Better yet, Holmes — who lives in the paint – pairs wonderfully with the court-stretching Nemanja Bjelica and declutters the lane for an attacking Fox or free-roaming Bogdanovic.
By the time Holmes was re-arriving on the scene for Sacramento, the league was teetering on the brink of cancelation. But in a double-digit victory over Portland, Holmes snagged 10 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes – nothing major, but certainly an improvement over the likes of Giles and Alex Len.
Since Bagley was drafted in 2018, the Kings’ future has looked brighter — Fox, Bogdanovic, Hield and Giles – but, all at once, Holmes has forced his way into the conversation after just 40 games. While the fit alongside Bagley is potentially suspect, that’s a future problem. Today, right now, for getting into the altered play-in tournament and the right to face the Los Angeles Lakers, Holmes is crucial. His recovery and health some three months later may even dictate if the Kings have a shot here at all.
The focus falls rightly on the shoulders of Fox, but if the gritty Kings end up in a first-round battle for California, check the tapes on Bogdanovic and Holmes – they’ll certainly deserve their fair share of the credit.
The X-Factors: Milwaukee
Milwaukee may very well be the league’s biggest powerhouse, but Matt John explains why certain X-Factors will determine if they can keep it up with bigger stakes.
Welcome back to another installment of Basketball Insiders’ X-Factors series! Throughout the process, we’ve started from the bottom and made our way back to the beginning – and now, the top has arrived in the Milwaukee Bucks.
It’s not every year that last season’s winningest team actually gets better, but Milwaukee never ceases to impress. Their point differential of plus-11.2 is all-time levels of fantastic and it was even higher before Giannis Antetoukoumnpo went out briefly in March. So it begs the question: Are there even X-Factors involved here?
They’ve been the league’s most dominant team. They have arguably the league’s best coach. They arguably have the league’s best player. Even if that last subject is very much up for debate, Antetokounmpo has undisputedly been the best player in his conference. Circumstances are largely unknown for Orlando – but the Bucks will have the easiest matchups on their journey to the NBA Finals, which could make all the difference in their title hopes.
With how unstoppable the Bucks have continued to be, are there factors that could decide whether they win their first title since 1972? Yes, there are. Let’s start with playoff experience. This Bucks team – minus George Hill and Kyle Korver – don’t have a whole lot of playoff battles under their belt. In fact, most of their rotation has played in less than 50 games despite owning league experience of ten years or more. Don’t believe that? Take a look.
Brook Lopez (12-year-veteran) – 28 games
Robin Lopez (12-year-veteran) – 28 games
Pat Connaughton (five-year-veteran) – 28 games
Khris Middleton (eight-year-veteran) – 34 games
Giannis Antetokounmpo (seven-year-veteran) – 34 games
Eric Bledsoe (10-year-veteran) – 39 games
Wes Matthews (11-year-veteran) – 36 games
Ersan Ilyasova (13-year-veteran) – 48 games
Marvin Williams (15-year-veteran) – 49 games
No matter how good you are, lacking playoff experience can definitely hurt when up against teams that have learned from their successes and failures. It definitely factored into how Toronto was able to overtake Milwaukee last season.
Then again, a lack of playoff experience didn’t stop LeBron James from making the NBA Finals his second go-round in the postseason or Kevin Durant from doing the same in only his third. Antetokounmpo is now in his fifth and has earned the right to be put in the same conversation as those two. We know the Greek Freak will be on his A-Game, but will his supporting cast?
Instead of putting everyone under the microscope, let’s focus on a few select individuals. First, Eric Bledsoe. As a tenacious slasher, a lockdown defender and even a borderline All-Star, Bledsoe has been an excellent addition to the Bucks. He’s been well worth the price of a first-round pick and the expiring contract of Greg Monroe.
As productive as he’s been in Milwaukee, the one issue that always comes back to bite him is his playoff woes. His first postseason with the Bucks did not go well, averaging 13.7 points on 44/32/70 splits while having a 1.76 assist-to-turnover ratio as the Bucks were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round. The next one didn’t get any better.
Bledsoe’s stats mainly stayed the same the next postseason as he averaged 13.7 points on 41/24/71 splits with a 2.04 assist-to-turnover ratio, but it was especially ugly in the conference finals when he put up 10.2 points on 30/16/70 splits. At least then, the Bucks could rely on Malcolm Brogdon to pick up the slack.
This time though, Milwaukee doesn’t have Brogdon as a safety net in case Bledsoe’s struggles resurface in the postseason. Instead, they’ll rely on Hill and Donte DiVincenzo in that department. Hill will do what he can – but DiVincenzo will be getting his first real playoff burn, so who knows how that will turn out?
It shouldn’t have to be that way though. Bledsoe is such a vital cog that his postseason shortcomings really hurts their overall gameplan.
Though it may stick out like a sore thumb, Bledsoe’s not the only one guilty of putting on a disappearing act in the postseason. Khris Middleton, who is a surefire All-Star and the franchise cornerstone’s right-hand man, also does not have the best playoff track record.
Outside of the 2018 first-round series against Boston in which Middleton was scorching, those playoff numbers aren’t the prettiest. They aren’t Bledsoe-lite, but compared to his typical premier sharpshooting levels, the numbers he’s put up should raise some eyebrows.
2014-15, six games: 15.8 points on 38/32/93 splits
2016-17, six games: 14.5 points on 40/37/82 splits
2018-19, 15 games: 16.9 points on 42/44/89 splits
Now, the 2017 performance can be forgiven seeing how he sat out most of the season with a hamstring injury – but still, those numbers aren’t great and, much like Bledsoe, his most porous performance came at the most inopportune time. Against the Raptors, Middleton put up just 13.7 points on 41/35/55 splits, and worse, those numbers were positively skewed from a 30-point performance he had in a losing effort during Game 5.
If the Middleton that torched Boston two years ago – scoring nearly 25 points on 60/61/74 splits – is in Orlando then the Bucks have absolutely nothing to worry about. His numbers haven’t dropped as concerningly bad as Bledsoe’s has, but the inconsistency in the past does make him a question mark.
The Bucks are deep enough that they could still make a run even if both Bledsoe and Middleton don’t perform up to standards, but the odds of that run turning into a title get much slimmer without their usual support.
Their X-Factors go beyond what their best non-Giannis players do. This will also be a test for Mike Budenholzer. The renowned head coach has done a fantastic job getting the Bucks to reach their potential, but he’s been on this merry-go-round a couple of times. His team wins 60 or more (certainly on pace to win that many pre-stoppage) then they flop in the playoffs. It’s time to show that he can elevate them.
Needless to say, there are some red flags. Budenholzer’s done so much right in Milwaukee, but his teams have a knack for giving up a ton of threes and this season has been no different. Milwaukee leads the league in most three-point attempts given up and, in a league that emphasizes floor spacing, you better believe teams are going to exploit that.
Even with all the X-Factors considered, we must remember that Milwaukee had Toronto on its heels during the 2019 Conference Finals. If it were not for Fred VanVleet’s playoff resurrection, the Bucks could very well be in the hunt to repeat as champions right now, but this is not the time to reminisce on what could have been.
Now’s the time for the Bucks to prove that they are the real deal. If they don’t, then the noise about suffering that potentially-crippling unspoken fate will get deafeningly loud.
The X-Factors: Boston
Shane Rhodes continues Basketball Insiders’ X-Factor series with a breakdown of the Boston Celtics.
The NBA hiatus is coming to a close. With the season expected to resume July 30, just over a month away, there would appear to finally be a light at the end of this long, long tunnel.
That said, we’re not quite there yet. But, in the meantime, we here at Basketball Insiders will continue to do our best to help make that month-long lead up to the NBA’s return feel as short as possible.
With that in mind, we turn to our X-Factor series. Over the last few weeks, the BI team has looked at each of the 22 teams with a shot at the postseason. Specifically, we’ve tried to highlight each “x-factor,” the game changers that should give each team some sway and make some big-time plays as they either head into the tournament or fight for one of the last spots in the postseason.
Today, we’ll continue that series with a look at the Boston Celtics, the Eastern Conference’s third seed and, after the losses of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford from the season prior, one of the NBA’s biggest surprises.
So, without further ado, let’s get to it.
Like every team headed to Orlando, Boston’s roster has multiple players that, if given the opportunity, could sway any given play, game or even a series in their favor. But unlike every other roster, the Celtics have Marcus Smart — as unique a player as there is in the NBA today.
With Smart, no single play is taken for granted. Yes, the 2019-20 regular season was arguably the best of his career — but, somehow, the 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game box score doesn’t do Smart’s true game-to-game impact justice.
Smart, in the clutch, has consistently demonstrated the ability to manifest the impossible. Need to force a turnover? He’s got you covered. Looking for a steal to seal the game? No problem for Smart. How about a block? He can do that too. A timely charge take? He’ll give you two.
On the whole, Smart is an enigma. But he is one of just a handful of players that can seriously alter an entire game and its trajectory on any given play. With that in mind, and despite a roster loaded with talent, Smart will be the Celtics’ biggest X-Factor come the postseason.
But, again, Smart isn’t their only X-Factor. Given Gordon Hayward’s up-and-down Boston tenure — and despite the emergence of Jayson Tatum — the veteran swingman should prove a major factor on their quest toward the NBA Finals, too.
In his third season with the team, Hayward would appear to be over his gruesome ankle injury; in 2019, he averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shot 50.2 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from three, a season on par with his best in Utah. That said, and despite that return to form, Hayward has continued to fade into the background on occasion — not to say that that’s always a bad thing but, in most cases, the Celtics would want their $40 million man leading the charge.
Whether more aggressive or passive, whichever Hayward the Celtics find in Orlando is going to have a serious impact on the team and their shot at the title.
If he’s passive, Boston, to its detriment, may have to lean more heavily on an extremely inexperienced bench.
But an unleashed, aggressive Hayward on the road to The Finals? He just might be the Celtics’ swing piece and their ace in the hole when faced with the best of the NBA’s best.
Beyond those two, the center spot may prove the team’s biggest X-Factor.
Daniel Theis is a strong (if underappreciated) option that can do a bit of everything when on the floor. That said, to compete at the highest level, the Celtics are going to need a bit more oomph from the five-spot. Of course, Boston has no elite option at the position while its depth, unlike Theis, is a bit more one-dimensional — to manufacture that oomph, they’re going to need to get creative.
Enes Kanter should provide a spark on offense and as a rebounder, something Boston has struggled with in the past, but may prove to be a defensive liability. Semi Ojeleye and Robert Williams, meanwhile, could almost be seen as a defensive foil to Kanter — both are strong defenders, but Ojeleye is an extremely streaky shooter (with a career three-point percentage of just 33.3 percent) while Williams is mostly limited to a lob threat on offense.
Then there’s Grant Williams, a rookie that managed to carve out a consistent role in Boston’s rotation for much of the regular season, who may be the first to hear his name called in relief of Theis. That said, and despite his strong regular season play, the 6-foot-6 Williams is just a bit undersized and inexperienced to be relied on as a primary player in a postseason environment right now.
Luckily, Boston has one of the NBA’s craftiest in head coach Brad Stevens — if anyone can Frankenstein a “true” center out of their rotation, he can. And, as a group, if they can elevate their play to the point where they are able to contain, or even just compete with, players like Brook Lopez and Joel Embiid, it would be a major boon for the Celtics and their title odds.
In its fourth month and counting, it may seem as if the current NBA drought might never end. But every day we inch closer and closer and, before we even know it, the postseason will be upon us.
So keep on the lookout as we wrap up the X-Factor series and, if you haven’t already, make sure to go back and scope out its earlier entries. Stay tuned for the plethora of content on the way between now and July 30, as well.