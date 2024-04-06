San Antonio Spurs rookie forward/center Victor Wembanyama has the 10th most blocks in a single NBA season since 1999-00. Through 68 career games (all starts), the 7-foot-4 big man has amassed an NBA-leading 238 blocks. San Antonio’s No. 1 overall pick from last year’s draft also leads the league with 3.5 blocks per game.

Theo Ratliff owns the all-time record with 307 blocks in 2003-04, followed by Marcus Camby (285 in 2007-08), Ben Wallace (278 in 2001-02), Hassan Whiteside (269 in 2015-16), Ratliff again (262 in 2002-03), Wallace again (246 in 2003-04), Serge Ibaka (242 in 2012-13), Ibaka again (241 in 2011-12), and Tim Duncan (237 in 2002-03).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama is the odds-on favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller in the top three.

With 6 games left in the regular season, Victor Wembanyama has recorded the 10th most blocks in a regular season since 2000. He has a great shot at finishing in the top 6 before the season is over. pic.twitter.com/t0irF74dM2 — Jim Miloch (@podoffame) April 5, 2024



Wembanyama could enter the top five for blocks by the time the season ends. In San Antonio’s 122-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 12, he became the fifth NBA player since 1990 to post a triple-double of at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a single game.

His 10 blocks against Toronto are still a career high. On Tuesday night, Wemby also tallied 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and nine blocks in San Antonio’s 110-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

It was his 22nd game with five or more blocks, the most by an NBA player before age 21. Shaquille O’Neal ranks second on the all-time list with 19 games, followed by Anthony Davis (14), Josh Smith (13), and Kevin Garnett (10).

Victor Wembanyama second-youngest NBA player to record a 40-point, 20-rebound game behind John Drew

Furthermore, Wemby’s 10-block performance was the first triple-double with blocks since Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 blocks for the Atlanta Hawks against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 22, 2021.

Last Friday, he became the second-youngest NBA player to post a 40-point, 20-rebound game behind John Drew, in a 130-126 overtime win against the New York Knicks. At age 20 years and 47 days, Drew put up 44 points and grabbed 20 boards on Nov. 16, 1974.

At age 20 years and 85 days, Wembanyama recorded a career-high 40 points, a career-best-tying 20 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block in 37 minutes of action. He also finished 13-of-22 (59.1%) shooting from the field, 4-of-9 (44.4%) from 3-point range, and 10-of-12 (83.3%) at the foul line.

Victor Wembanyama (20 years, 85 days) is the second youngest player to have a 40-point/20-rebound game, behind John Drew (20 years, 47 days).#NBA | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/xUZeuwZj8D — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 30, 2024



Of course, Wembanyama also had the first 40-point, 20-rebound game by a rookie since O’Neal logged 46 points and 21 rebounds on Feb. 16, 1993.

In March, Wemby became the first rookie to register 300 or more combined blocks and steals in a season since O’Neal in 1992-93. He has now recorded 238 blocks and 87 steals through 68 games, totaling 325. O’Neal collected 286 blocks and 60 steals in 81 games, combining for 346 in his rookie season.