San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (foot) and forward Jeremy Sochan (ankle) have been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season, the team announced on Monday.

Vassell missed San Antonio’s 117-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. He underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a stress reaction to the third metatarsal head in his right foot.

As for Sochan, he injured his left ankle against the New York Knicks last Friday. The Spurs said after consulting outside experts that they have determined the best approach is arthroscopic surgery.

Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan are done for the season. Get well🖤 pic.twitter.com/UtwHrCvlJ5 — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) April 1, 2024



Vassell started in a career-best 62 games and averaged a career-high 19.5 points this season. He also averaged 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds a game while shooting a career-best 47.2% from the field.

Although the four-year veteran did not record a 30-point game in his first three NBA seasons, Vassell had six such outings this season, including a season-high 36 against the Los Angeles Lakers in December.

San Antonio Spurs’ Devin Vassell averaged career highs in player efficiency rating, TS percentage

Vassell’s 166 3-pointers this season are tied for the third most in a single season in Spurs history. His player efficiency rating (15.7) and true shooting percentage (57.8%) are career highs as well.

Additionally, Vassell had 87 assists to San Antonio’s No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, the second most on the team behind Tre Jones. Wembanyama assisted to Vassell 50 times, the most of any of his teammates.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Sochan made 74 appearances (73 starts) with the Spurs this season. He averaged career highs of 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 29.6 minutes per game.

Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell each score 26, with Sochan knocking down the game-winner, to lead the Spurs past the Suns! Sochan: 26 PTS, 18 REB

Vassell: 26 PTS, 7 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/fQuGczkLT2 — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2024



The 6-foot-8 wing finished 43.8% shooting from the floor and career bests of 30.8% from 3-point range and 77.1% at the foul line. He made All-NBA Rookie Second Team last season.

“He’s been there for, what, 74 games in a row. Even if he would be out for the rest of the season, that’s 90% availability. That’s huge,” Wembanyama said of Sochan.

“He has played so many precious minutes for us, doing all the dirty [work] and the hard job. He has just been such a great asset for us on both sides of the court. It showed in the last game against New York as well.”