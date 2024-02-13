San Antonio Spurs rookie forward/center Victor Wembanyama became the fifth NBA player since 1990 to post a triple-double of at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a single game, during Monday night’s 122-99 win over the Toronto Raptors. The victory snapped San Antonio’s seven-game skid.

Wembanyama, 20, is the youngest NBA player — since the data was first tracked — to accomplish this feat by two years. He joined Hakeem Olajuwon (age 27, 33), David Robinson (age 25, 25, 28), Dwight Howard (age 22), and Anthony Davis (age 25). The 7-foot-4 phenom turned 20 on Jan. 4.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama is the odds-on favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller.

Since 1990, only 5 players have recorded 25+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 10+ BLK in a single game: – Victor Wembanyama (tonight)

– Anthony Davis (age 25)

– Dwight Howard (Age 22)

– Hakeem Olajuwon (Age 27/33)

– David Robinson (Age 25/25/28) Wemby is the youngest to do it by 3 years 😳 pic.twitter.com/1cpuvszcQc — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) February 13, 2024



Wemby ended his outing with 27 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a career-high 10 blocks in 29 minutes of action. He also finished 10-of-14 (71.4%) shooting from the field, 2-of-4 (50%) beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the foul line.

His previous career high for blocks was eight, set against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 18.

San Antonio’s No. 1 overall pick from last year’s draft is the first NBA player with 10 blocks and five assists in under 30 minutes played, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He is the first rookie with 150 blocks, 150 assists, and 50 steals in a season since Tim Duncan in 1997-98.

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama is the first NBA player since Clint Capela to register a 10-block triple-double

“I felt great today,” Wembanyama said. “Great rhythm, started the game strong. I guess it’s just the NBA, you know. We’ve got ups and downs in terms of shape, and today was an up day.”

Furthermore, Wemby is the first player in more than three years to record a triple-double with fewer than 10 assists. It was also the first triple-double with blocks since Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 blocks for the Atlanta Hawks against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 22, 2021.

That was the last time a player blocked 10 shots in a game. Davis also logged 25 points, 11 boards, and 10 blocks versus the Utah Jazz on March 11, 2018.

Olajuwon has the most such triple-doubles with blocks. He did it 11 times, one more than Hawks legend Dikembe Mutombo and two more than Robinson.

Robinson had nine such triple-doubles — one of them being a quadruple-double. Artis Gilmore is the only other Spurs player to have a triple-double with blocks. It came in the 1984-85 season.

Victor Wembanyama is the first player in more than three years to record a triple-double with fewer than 10 assists. 👀#Spurs | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/luUTzSk6zr — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 13, 2024



“He did a little bit of everything,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Victor Wembanyama’s performance. “Obviously he’s an all-around, talented player. He’s got a great feel for the game, and it shows in a variety of ways, whether it’s passing or making decisions, blocking shots.”

Through 48 games (all starts) this season, Wemby is averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, an NBA-leading 3.2 blocks, and 28.4 minutes per game. He’s shooting 46.8% from the field, 31.9% from 3-point range, and 81.1% at the foul line as well.

The Spurs rookie also leads the league with 153 blocks. He ranks 11th in total rebounds (483), seventh in defensive rebounds (381), fourth in defensive rating (108.4), sixth in usage percentage (31.9%), and second in block percentage (9.6%).

There are still 28 games left in the Spurs’ season.