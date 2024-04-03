San Antonio Spurs rookie forward/center Victor Wembanyama now has the second-most blocks by an NBA player over a 20-game span in the last decade, following Tuesday night’s 110-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Wembanyama, 20, recorded 92 blocks over a 20-game stretch from Feb. 12 against the Toronto Raptors to April 2 versus Denver. He came within one block of Hassan Whiteside’s record (93 blocks in the 2014-15 season).

In a 122-99 win over the Raptors on Feb. 12, the 7-foot-4 big man became the fifth NBA player since 1990 to post a triple-double of at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a single game.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama is the odds-on favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Oklahoma City Thunder standout Chet Holmgren.

Most blocks by a player over a 20 game span in the last decade: 93 – Hassan Whiteside (2015)

92 – Victor Wembanyama (2024)

76 – Myles Turner (2021)

73 – Anthony Davis (2018)

73 – Jaren Jackson Jr (2022-23)

70 – Brook Lopez (2023) pic.twitter.com/JVVLUSzymr — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) April 3, 2024



Wembanyama became the youngest NBA player — since the data was first tracked — to have a 10-block triple-double by two years. He joined Hakeem Olajuwon (age 27, 33), David Robinson (age 25, 25, 28), Dwight Howard (age 22), and Anthony Davis (age 25).

Furthermore, the rookie sensation had 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, and nine blocks in Tuesday night’s loss against Denver. He finished just 9-of-29 (31%) shooting from the field and 2-of-11 (18.2%) from 3-point range.

It was his 22nd game with five or more blocks, the most by an NBA player before age 21. Shaquille O’Neal ranks second on the all-time list with 19 games, followed by Anthony Davis (14), Josh Smith (13), and Kevin Garnett (10).

Victor Wembanyama has 22 games with five or more blocks, the most by an NBA player before age 21

MVP favorite Nikola Jokic ended his outing with 42 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called it “one of the most competitive games I have been part of for many years” and was proud of Wemby.

“Well, sure. Victor gained a lot of respect tonight because Nikola is the best,” Popovich said. “For Victor to want to guard him and to learn, it was a real testament to how good he wants to be. To go up against Nikola, like I said, shows a lot. And he is learning by the minute.”

In San Antonio’s 130-126 overtime win against the New York Knicks on Friday night, Wembanyama became the second-youngest NBA player to post a 40-point, 20-rebound game behind John Drew.

“I didn’t know I was close. It’ll happen eventually, but I have other priorities.” – Victor Wembanyama on being close to a quadruple double pic.twitter.com/vmmlBvRZx1 — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) April 3, 2024



At 20 years and 47 days old, Drew put up 44 points and grabbed 20 boards on Nov. 16, 1974. At 20 years and 85 days old, Victor Wembanyama recorded a career-high 40 points, a career-best-tying 20 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block in 37 minutes of action.

Wemby also had the first 40-point, 20-rebound game by a rookie since O’Neal logged 46 points and 21 rebounds on Feb. 16, 1993. He shot 13-of-22 (59.1%) from the floor and made four 3-pointers.

Through 65 games (all starts), the Spurs rookie is averaging 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, an NBA-leading 3.4 blocks, 1.3 steals, and 29.3 minutes per game.

Wemby leads the league with 235 blocks as well. He ranks 10th in total rebounds (706), eighth in defensive rebounds (552), 18th in steals (86), third in defensive box plus/minus (3.2), second in defensive rating (106.7), and fifth in usage percentage (32.3%).