The Final Four teams are set for the NCAA Tournament but the cost to go to the Women’s Final Four is 10 times the amount to attend the Men’s. According to Stub Hub, the lowest price available for both the Women’s Final Four game is around $428 before fees. Meanwhile, the cheapest seats for Saturday’s Men’s Final Four games are going for around $40 per seat.

Last year, the price discrepancy was reversed, as the cheapest ticket for a Women’s Final Four game came in around $97 to $130 compared to the Men’s Final Four at $368 in 2022. Overall, the price of a Women’s Final Four ticket has risen by over 225 percent year-over-year, a sign that women’s college basketball is in a good place.

Why Women’s Final Four Tickets More Expensive than Men’s

In 2023, the high price discrepancy is due to the size of the arena booked to host the Final Fours.

The Women’s Final Four will be hosted at the Dallas Mavericks’ home arena at American Airline Center, which has a capacity of 20,000 seats. The Men’s Final four will be played at the NRG Stadium, the home of the Houston Texans with over 74,000 seats.

Despite Women’s Final Four tickets being more expensive, the Men’s Final Four houses almost three-times more seats. There is a huge difference in the numbers of tickets available but that shouldn’t take away from the overall growth of the women’s game.

In addition to fewer tickets available, the star power in the Women’s Final Four may have a role in the skyrocketing prices. There seems to be more interest in the 2023 Women’s Final Four, which features loads of talent, including No.2 seed Iowa, No.1 seed South Carolina, No.3 seed LSU and No.1 seed Virginia Tech.

On the other hand the Men’s Final Four doesn’t feature as many blue bloods or top college basketball teams. For the first time ever, none of the top three seeds made the Final Four. Instead, Cinderella stories like No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic and No.5 seed San Diego State will join the likes of No.4 seed UConn and No.5 Miami at NRG Stadium in Houston.

On the other hand UConn, this year’s Final Four run was historic for the three other men’s basketball programs. Prior to this year, San Diego State had never advanced past the Sweet 16 and FAU had never won a March Madness game. Meanwhile, Miami reached its first Final Four in program history.

Right now, UConn is the favorite to win the tournament.

Women’s Final Four Loaded With Talent

For the first time since 1979, the Men’s Final Four will not feature any former McDonald’s All-Americans.

That’s not the case in the Women’s Final Four, which will have five former McDonald’s All-Americans in Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, plus LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson, and Angel Reese.

The 2023 Women’s Final Four will feature some of the best women’s college basketball teams and players. It’s headlined by No.2 seed Iowa taking on No.1 seed South Carolina, which features a key matchup in Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark against defending champion and likely No.1 WNBA draft pick Aliyah Boston.

On the other hand, Flau’Jae Johnson and Angel Reese will lead LSU against the No.1 seed Virginia Tech in what should be another must-watch matchup.

