2025 NBA All-Star: Trae Young Replaces Giannis Antetokounmpo

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will replace Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Commissioner Adam Silver named Young as an injury replacement after Antetokounmpo was deemed unavailable.

After suffering a left calf strain, Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the Bucks remaining two games before All-Star weekend. He is expected to be available for Milwaukee’s first game after the break but will sit out the festivities in San Francisco.

Young has had a tremendous season with the Hawks, averaging 23.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, and 1.2 steals. Atlanta is currently ninth in the East with a 25-28 record. They had recently lost eight straight in the wake of a season-ending injury for Jalen Johnson.

Antetokounmpo had recently been selected to ‘Team Chuck’ alongside international stars Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Pascal Siakam, Alperen Sengun, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Donovan Mitchell and Young are now the only Americans on the team.

Giannis Shifting Focus To Playoffs?

When speaking about Antetokounmpo’s injury, Rivers expressed where the Greek superstar’s head is at with regards to taking this time to recover.

“Giannis is very aware that he hasn’t played the last two years in the playoffs,” Rivers said. “And that is very important to him.”

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said @Giannis_An34’s calf injury is not any more severe; he’s out today for precaution.

In the 2023 playoffs, Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 of the first round against the Miami Heat. It was a significant factor in the Bucks losing the series in five games.

Last year, Antetokounmpo missed the entirety of the Bucks’ first round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee lost in six games.

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, and just under a steal in 41 games. While his performances have been MVP-caliber, his eligibility for the award is now in question,

The 30-year-old will only be able to miss up to five more games after All-Star weekend to remain eligible for end of season awards.

Young Most Deserving?

Battling Young for a place on the All-Star team as an injury replacement likely were Tyrese Maxey, LaMelo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, and Jarrett Allen.

Maxey has averaged 28.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.9 steals in 45 games this season. He has been keeping Philadelphia’s grim playoff hopes alive almost singlehandedly. Joel Embiid has had an almighty struggle with injury and Paul George has not acclimated well yet.

Ball led the fan voting segment for the All-Star voting but fell well short in player and media voting. It has been another season plagued by injury, averaging 28.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals but missing 18 games. This means he is already out of the running for end of season awards.

Bulls center Vucevic has been a steadying presence this season with 19.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field including 39.1 percent on threes.

Allen’s numbers at center don’t scream All-Star with 13.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and a block. His impact for a Cleveland team with the second-best record in the league is undeniable, though.

The All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 16 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.