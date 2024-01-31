76ers made only 28 3-pointers in 5 of their last 6 games

The Philadelphia 76ers knocked down just 28 3-pointers in five of their last six games this 2023-24 season. This is only the second time in the last five seasons that a team has made 28 or fewer 3s over any five-game span.

The Sixers joined these five teams — the 2022-23 Bulls (26-of-125, 20.8%), 2018-19 Bulls (28-of-109, 25.7%), 2018-19 Grizzlies (27-of-115, 23.5%), and 2017-18 and 2018-19 Clippers (25-of-97, 25.8%).

Per a few NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold sixth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Sixers have made just 28 threes over their last five games. It’s just the second time in the last five seasons that a team has made 28 or fewer threes over any five-game span.#NBA | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/0HcGEUsfNR — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 30, 2024



Philadelphia shot 28-of-125 (22.4%) over this five-game stretch. The 76ers went 3-2 in this span as well. For the season, the Sixers rank 17th overall in 3-point shooting percentage (36.3%).

Furthermore, the 76ers shot only 5-of-29 (17.2%) beyond the arc during Monday night’s 130-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland outscored them 36-27 in the final frame and led by as many as 31 points.

Philadelphia 76ers are 2-9 this season without reigning MVP Joel Embiid, 1-4 in last five games

“We just really lost our focus, I think, defensively, first and foremost. We really had a good start to the game,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said after the loss. “First quarter, defensively, was excellent. Pretty much through the second quarter, too, ’til about four minutes to go.

“And they went on a big run of a lot of stuff at the rim and some dunks and things like that. … We just lost our defensive focus. It started on the ball, and then it just chain-reaction’d from there.”

In Philadelphia’s 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, the Sixers shot 39-of-85 (45.9%) from the field and 13-of-30 (43.3%) from 3-point range. For what it’s worth, their performance was a step in the right direction.



More importantly, the 76ers are 2-9 this season without seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid. In fact, the Sixers still struggled when the 7-footer returned to the lineup against Golden State.

Embiid scored a season-low 14 points in almost 30 minutes played in his first game back. His shooting was lackluster, finishing 5-of-18 (27.8%) from the floor and 2-of-6 (33.3%) from downtown.

The Sixers are 1-4 in their last five games and 1-5 against the spread in their past six. Philadelphia plays at Utah on Thursday night. The 76ers are 3-15 in their previous 18 road games against the Jazz.