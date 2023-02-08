76ers’ Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) questionable vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) is questionable for Wednesday night’s road game against the Boston Celtics. The six-time All-Star is the only player listed on the injury report.

Embiid continues to bolster his case to win MVP. A couple of sportsbooks are giving Embiid second-shortest odds to win his first award. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is the No. 1 favorite to win his third-straight MVP award.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers have fifth-best odds to win the championship. Check out which oddsmakers are showing greater odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Sixers vs Celtics injury report lists Joel Embiid as questionable with left foot soreness. For Boston, Marcus Smart is out while Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams III and Luke Kornet are listed as probable. pic.twitter.com/f69slmra5J — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) February 7, 2023

Through 40 starts this season, Embiid is averaging career highs of 33.4 points, 11.1 field goals, and 34.7 minutes per game. To add to the aforementioned statistics, he’s shooting 53.1% from the field and 35.9% outside the arc.

On Nov. 13, in the 76ers’ 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, the seven-year center recorded a career-high 59 points in 37 minutes of action. In addition to grabbing 11 boards, Embiid shot 19-of-28 (67.9%) from the floor and 20-of-24 (83.3%) at the foul line.

76ers center Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) is questionable against Celtics on Wednesday

Additionally, the Celtics have a number of players listed on their injury report. Jaylen Brown (illness), Luke Kornet (ankle), and Robert Williams III (ankle) are probable for Wednesday’s intraconference contest. Danilo Gallinari (ACL injury recovery) and Marcus Smart (knee) remain out indefinitely.

Philadelphia is 8-2 in its last 10 games. Though, the Sixers are 2-2 in their past four contests. More importantly, they’re 8-1 in their previous nine road games. But the 76ers are 4-16 in their last 20 meetings versus the Celtics at TD Garden.

Meanwhile, Boston is 6-4 in its past 10 contests. The C’s have won three of their last four games. Plus, they’re 9-2 ATS in their previous 11 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents. The point total has also gone over in six of Boston’s last eight games played in February.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 56.89% chance of defeating Philadelphia at home. Sportsbooks show the 76ers as 4.5-point underdogs.