The Philadelphia 76ers were unwilling to part ways with forward Guerschon Yabusele ahead of last Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. The Sixers even traded forwards Caleb Martin and KJ Martin before the deadline to dump some salary in order for the organization to prioritize re-signing Yabusele in free agency this summer.

“I don’t think you can ever be confident in an unrestricted free agent, but we feel very good,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. “We love him. We just freed up more with [Caleb Martin’s] contract going out; we freed up more room for the future. So, we feel very good about retaining Yabu.”

Philadelphia acquired guard Quentin Grimes from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Caleb Martin. The 76ers also received a 2025 second-round pick they previously dealt. Martin was in the first year of the four-year, $35 million contract he signed on July 6.

The Sixers then traded KJ Martin, a 2027 second-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, and a 2031 second-rounder via the Dallas Mavericks to the Detroit Pistons.

Both trades will now make it financially more feasible for Philadelphia to re-sign Yabusele. The Sixers were operating about $6.5 million above the tax line, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

76ers Signed Guerschon Yabusele To A One-Year, $2.08 Million Veteran’s Minimum Deal

Since both of the aforementioned players were dealt and the Sixers didn’t take back any contracts, they’re now $1.4 million below that threshold. Philadelphia could maybe even add a player in the buyout market.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Yabusele has not forgotten about how eager the 76ers were to offer him a one-year, $2.08 million veteran’s minimum deal.

“Believe me, I don’t want to say much,” he said, “But it’s definitely [on] my mind.” Yabusele enjoys playing for the City of Brotherly Love, and he hopes to stay put for the foreseeable future.

Yabusele, 29, has been a solid addition for a team with no true power forwards on the roster. He resolved his $2.5 million contract buyout with Spanish team Real Madrid of Liga ACB and the EuroLeague to set up his NBA return.

“I really love this city,” Yabusele said. “I really love the fans, and I really love the atmosphere and everything we got going on, even though the season was up and down. And I really do think we got something going on in the team. We can definitely figure it out.”

In 50 games (26 starts) this season, Yabusele has averaged career highs of 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 26.7 minutes per contest, while also shooting career bests of 51.8% from the field, 40.2% from 3-point range, and 74.2% at the foul line.