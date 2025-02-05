The Philadelphia 76ers made another trade on Wednesday morning, sending forward KJ Martin and two second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in order to dump some salary.

76ers Trade KJ Martin To Detroit To Create Financial Flexibility

The second-round picks the Sixers are sending to the Pistons are a 2027 pick via the Milwaukee Bucks and a 2031 pick via the Dallas Mavericks. This deal was necessary considering cap space is essential for upgrading the roster.

Philadelphia also made this move a day after the team acquired guard Quentin Grimes from the Mavericks in exchange for forward Caleb Martin. The 76ers also received a 2025 second-round pick they previously dealt.

The 76ers are $1.4M below the luxury tax with the KJ Martin trade to Detroit. The trade saves Philadelphia $20M+ They now have 2 open roster spots and generate a $8M trade exception. Martin has 2 years left: $7.97M and $8M ($0 GTY) Detroit now has $6M in cap space… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 5, 2025



According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Sixers’ latest trade is about financial flexibility for the 76ers. Philadelphia was operating about $6.5 million above the tax line.

Since Martin was dealt and the Sixers didn’t take back any contracts, they’re now $1.4 million below that threshold to make another potential trade. Another option would be to add a player in the buyout market.

Martin Has Been Sidelined With A Left Foot Stress Reaction

Martin hasn’t seen action since Dec. 23 due to a left foot stress reaction injury. He has appeared in 24 games this season (seven starts) with the 76ers, averaging 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 20 minutes per contest.

However, Martin appeared in 58 games with Philadelphia last season. The undrafted wing is making $7.98 million this season, and his $8.03 million salary for next season is non-guaranteed.

The 24-year-old was beginning to ramp up and move toward a return to the floor. Martin will look to get healthy and then help the Pistons make their first playoff appearance since 2019.

Martin will join former Sixers teammates Tobias Harris and Paul Reed and will face the Sixers on Friday in Detroit, assuming the deal is finalized by then.

The 76ers (20-29) sit 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Sixers trail the 10th-place Chicago Bulls (22-29) by a full game and the ninth-seed Atlanta Hawks (23-27) by 2 1/2 games.