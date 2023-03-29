Home » news » A Look Oregon Basketball Coach Dana Altmans Buyout And Contract As He Calls For His Own Firing And Calls Ducks Fans Embarrassing

College Basketball

A Look Oregon Basketball Coach Dana Altman’s Buyout and Contract as He Calls for His Own Firing and Calls Ducks Fans “Embarrassing”

Updated 16 mins ago on
5 min read
David Evans profile picture
Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Dana Altman, the seasoned head coach for the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team since 2010, has turned the program into a formidable force in college basketball. However, the 2022-23 season came to a disappointing end as Oregon suffered a loss to Wisconsin in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), leading Altman to call out Oregon fans and urge the school to fire him during the post-game press conference.

Altman Breaks Down After Wisconsin Loss, Goes Full Scorched Earth on Oregon Fans

Altman’s frustration was palpable as he compared the commitment of Wisconsin’s program to Oregon’s, lamenting the lack of fan support with only 3,300 attendees at the game, which was played at Oregon’s arena.

In his impassioned speech, Altman said, “If it’s me, then get rid of me. If you need somebody else to be a promoter, do something. But 3,300 people is embarrassing. It really is… If it’s me, then make the change. Make the change. Somebody will hire me somewhere. I’ll go coach junior college ball.”

Dana Altman’s Contract and Salary

The coach’s contract runs through the 2027-28 season, following an extension he signed in August 2021. According to USA Today, Altman’s salary for the 2022-23 season was a whopping $4 million.

Also included in Altman’s contract are March Madness incentives. For example, if Oregon were to reach the Final Four, Altman would earn an additional $100,000 and could earn a massive $250,000 with a National Championship win.

This staggering figure not only makes him one of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the nation but also highlights the immense value the university places on his expertise.

Dana Altman’s Buyout

However, following through with Altman’s request could prove challenging for Oregon. His buyout, as reported by USA Today, stands at a staggering $19.6 million.

A buyout clause in a coaching contract is essentially a financial penalty for ending the agreement early, protecting both parties – the coach from being fired without cause, and the university from the coach leaving for a more lucrative opportunity.

While the high buyout amount reflects Altman’s value and success as a coach, it also serves as a financial obstacle for Oregon should they choose to part ways. Altman’s willingness to coach at the junior college level adds another layer of intrigue to the situation, showcasing his dedication to the game, regardless of the stage.

What Will the Ducks Do?

So, what should Oregon do in light of Altman’s impassioned plea? The decision is complex, with financial, reputational, and performance factors to consider. While the buyout amount is undoubtedly a significant hurdle, the university must also weigh the impact of a coaching change on the team’s future success.

Furthermore, Altman’s comments have undoubtedly struck a chord with Oregon’s fan base. As the school deliberates its next move, it must also consider how to re-engage and energize its supporters. After all, a thriving program needs more than just a talented coach – it requires the unwavering commitment of players, staff, and fans alike.

In the end, whether or not Dana Altman remains at the helm of Oregon’s basketball program, his impassioned call for change serves as a reminder of the critical role that fan support plays in the success of college sports. As the Ducks look to rebound from their disappointing season, only time will tell if Altman’s words will spark the change he so desperately seeks.

Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides

David Evans profile picture

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.

Trending Now