A Look Oregon Basketball Coach Dana Altman’s Buyout and Contract as He Calls for His Own Firing and Calls Ducks Fans “Embarrassing”
Dana Altman, the seasoned head coach for the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team since 2010, has turned the program into a formidable force in college basketball. However, the 2022-23 season came to a disappointing end as Oregon suffered a loss to Wisconsin in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), leading Altman to call out Oregon fans and urge the school to fire him during the post-game press conference.
Altman Breaks Down After Wisconsin Loss, Goes Full Scorched Earth on Oregon Fans
Altman’s frustration was palpable as he compared the commitment of Wisconsin’s program to Oregon’s, lamenting the lack of fan support with only 3,300 attendees at the game, which was played at Oregon’s arena.
In his impassioned speech, Altman said, “If it’s me, then get rid of me. If you need somebody else to be a promoter, do something. But 3,300 people is embarrassing. It really is… If it’s me, then make the change. Make the change. Somebody will hire me somewhere. I’ll go coach junior college ball.”
Sound from Dana Altman⬇️
Mind you, Dana put blame on himself… a lot of it, before these moments.
Dana did not start the presser this heated.
Dana did not end the presser this heated (see the end).
But here is Dana listing some frustrations as the season comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/vqAbOZ6Woh
— Cameron Derby (@CamDerbyTV) March 22, 2023
Dana Altman’s Contract and Salary
The coach’s contract runs through the 2027-28 season, following an extension he signed in August 2021. According to USA Today, Altman’s salary for the 2022-23 season was a whopping $4 million.
Also included in Altman’s contract are March Madness incentives. For example, if Oregon were to reach the Final Four, Altman would earn an additional $100,000 and could earn a massive $250,000 with a National Championship win.
This staggering figure not only makes him one of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the nation but also highlights the immense value the university places on his expertise.
Dana Altman’s Buyout
However, following through with Altman’s request could prove challenging for Oregon. His buyout, as reported by USA Today, stands at a staggering $19.6 million.
A buyout clause in a coaching contract is essentially a financial penalty for ending the agreement early, protecting both parties – the coach from being fired without cause, and the university from the coach leaving for a more lucrative opportunity.
While the high buyout amount reflects Altman’s value and success as a coach, it also serves as a financial obstacle for Oregon should they choose to part ways. Altman’s willingness to coach at the junior college level adds another layer of intrigue to the situation, showcasing his dedication to the game, regardless of the stage.
What Will the Ducks Do?
So, what should Oregon do in light of Altman’s impassioned plea? The decision is complex, with financial, reputational, and performance factors to consider. While the buyout amount is undoubtedly a significant hurdle, the university must also weigh the impact of a coaching change on the team’s future success.
Furthermore, Altman’s comments have undoubtedly struck a chord with Oregon’s fan base. As the school deliberates its next move, it must also consider how to re-engage and energize its supporters. After all, a thriving program needs more than just a talented coach – it requires the unwavering commitment of players, staff, and fans alike.
In the end, whether or not Dana Altman remains at the helm of Oregon’s basketball program, his impassioned call for change serves as a reminder of the critical role that fan support plays in the success of college sports. As the Ducks look to rebound from their disappointing season, only time will tell if Altman’s words will spark the change he so desperately seeks.
