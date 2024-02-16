Aaron Gordon Sounds Off on Denver Only Having One All-Star

Aaron Gordon recently shared his thoughts about the Denver Nuggets only having one player (Nikola Jokic) selected to the All-Star Team this season.

“I don’t know why that is. Not entirely sure. That’s a mystery to me. Doesn’t make any sense.”

Many are interpreting this as him going to be bat for his point guard, Jamal Murray. Murray was also considered by some to be snubbed as a potential selection, but the Western Conference is also chock full of elite guard play. However, Aaron Gordon feels as if the team still is not well respected, even as the defending champions.

Aaron Gordon Talks About the Denver Nuggets Only Having One All-Star

Other Notable Snubs in the Western Conference

There was a plethora of players who were snubbed this year. Trae Young and Scottie Barnes were originally left off the team in the East. However, they will now be a part of All-Star Weekend due to injuries to other All-Stars. Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, and Kristaps Porzingis were also a few notable names to make the All-Star Team.

As for the Western Conference, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were egregiously left off the team. James Harden, Alperen Sengun, Rudy Gobert, and of course, Jamal Murray, were also noticeably not selected. While it is admirable of Aaron Gordon to stick up for the defending champions, there were plenty of players who were also slighted during this year’s selection process.

Denver Nuggets Limping Into All-Star Break

The Nuggets have not been playing championship caliber basketball. They are coming into the All-Star Break on a three-game losing streak. They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference. It is not a bad seeding. However, the Nuggets are a team that is too talented to not at least be competing for the second or first seed. As of late, the Nuggets’ energy has been lacking and the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic has been inconsistent.

The team is only 2-3 in their past five matchups and have seemed lethargic ever since their win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It is inconsistencies like this that make coaches and voters leave off players like Jamal Murray for the All-Star Game. The Denver Nuggets may be the defending champions. However, a team with the best player in the world in Nikola Jokic should not have looked like they did in three straight horrid-looking losses. We will see how Aaron Gordon and company respond after the long break.