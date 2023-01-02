Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon Having A Career-High Year Across The Board

The Denver Nuggets have been enjoying their success over the past few weeks. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are 24-12 so far this season which is first place in the Western Conference. Denver has a slim one-game lead over Memphis and New Orleans. They’ve also gone 8-2 in their last ten games. One player who’s impressive season might be going under the radar is PF Aaron Gordon.

Gordon is having a career-high year across the board for the Nuggets this season. He’s averaging the third-most points per game of any player for Denver this season behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. His game can go unnoticed sometimes as Jokic has a lot of the eyes drawn on him.

Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

EVERY ANGLE OF AARON GORDON'S RIDICULOUS DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 🎬🤯 pic.twitter.com/bFEzWMvRHD — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2022

Aaron Gordon flourishing with the Nuggets this season

For the 2022-23 season thus far, Gordon is averaging (17.3) points, (6.6) rebounds, (2.3) assists, and (1.0) steal per game. His 60 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep are both easily career-high’s for him. The (17.3) points per game is the second-highest of his career, with the potential to set a new career-high for the season if his stellar play continues.

In a recent interview, his teammate Bones Hyland spoke about how well Gordon has been playing this season and why he deserves to be an all-star. He’s won the slam-dunk contest two times, but has never been chosen to be an all-star. Hyland thinks that should change this season.

“Of course, of course, of course [Gordon should be an All-Star],”… “This is definitely one of the best seasons or the best season I’ve seen from AG played by far. His numbers prove it. He goes out there and gives his all on both ends of the floor, whether that’s guarding the [opponent’s] best player or on the other end, scoring, rebounding, assist. He does the junkyard work for us and I feel like he doesn’t get a lot of praise. So definitely, AG an All-Star for sure,” – Bones Hyland

The 27 year old has started all 31 games he’s played in this season. Denver’s next game is tonight at 8:00pm vs the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.