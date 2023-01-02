Home » news » Nuggets Pf Aaron Gordon Having A Career High Year Across The Board

Main Page

Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon Having A Career-High Year Across The Board

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 20 seconds ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Aaron Gordon pic
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Denver Nuggets have been enjoying their success over the past few weeks. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are 24-12 so far this season which is first place in the Western Conference. Denver has a slim one-game lead over Memphis and New Orleans. They’ve also gone 8-2 in their last ten games. One player who’s impressive season might be going under the radar is PF Aaron Gordon. 

Gordon is having a career-high year across the board for the Nuggets this season. He’s averaging the third-most points per game of any player for Denver this season behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. His game can go unnoticed sometimes as Jokic has a lot of the eyes drawn on him.

Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

Aaron Gordon flourishing with the Nuggets this season

For the 2022-23 season thus far, Gordon is averaging (17.3) points, (6.6) rebounds, (2.3) assists, and (1.0) steal per game. His 60 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep are both easily career-high’s for him. The (17.3) points per game is the second-highest of his career, with the potential to set a new career-high for the season if his stellar play continues.

In a recent interview, his teammate Bones Hyland spoke about how well Gordon has been playing this season and why he deserves to be an all-star. He’s won the slam-dunk contest two times, but has never been chosen to be an all-star. Hyland thinks that should change this season.

“Of course, of course, of course [Gordon should be an All-Star],”… “This is definitely one of the best seasons or the best season I’ve seen from AG played by far. His numbers prove it. He goes out there and gives his all on both ends of the floor, whether that’s guarding the [opponent’s] best player or on the other end, scoring, rebounding, assist. He does the junkyard work for us and I feel like he doesn’t get a lot of praise. So definitely, AG an All-Star for sure,” – Bones Hyland

The 27 year old has started all 31 games he’s played in this season. Denver’s next game is tonight at 8:00pm vs the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now