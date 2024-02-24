Nikola Jokic Makes History…Again

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets came back from the All-Star Break looking refreshed and ready to show the league why they are the defending champions. While they played the struggling Washington Wizards, the Nuggets returned to dominant form after a three-game losing streak before the All-Star Break. However, the story of the night was reigning Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic. Jokic made history yet again as he posted an unthinkable stat-line and made history with the triple-double he recorded (21 points, 19 rebounds, 15 assists, and 100 percent shooting from the field).

Nikola Jokic Continues to Add to His Legacy in Dominant Win Over Washington Wizards

Nikola Jokic’s Perfect Game From the Field

The Serbian sensation passed Wilt Chamberlain for most 20-10-10 games without missing a shot in NBA history. He is also the first player in league history to finish a game with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists while shooting perfect from the field. Anytime a player who is the number one or two option on a team and does not miss a single shot from the field, it is extremely impressive.

The fact that the Joker has now done this a total of three times is borderline unfathomable. Jokic’s efficiency alone makes him one of, if not, the best center in the entire NBA. Without him, the Nuggets would be a play-in team at best. Jokic has already proven himself in today’s league. However, the fact he continues to dominate the league as he has is very reminiscent of greats like Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki. His one hundred percent shooting night was not the only thing he accomplished in the win over the Washington Wizards.

He Joins Elite Company With His Triple-Double

Jokic has now recorded a triple-double against every team in the league (besides the Nuggets of course). He joins LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to accomplish such a feat. Currently, the Joker has a career total of 121 triple-doubles. He only trails Magic Johnson (138), Oscar Robertson (181), and Russell Westbrook (198) on the all-time list in this department.

What is most impressive about this fact is that Jokic is a center. Normally, centers are nowhere near as adept passers as guards and forwards. However, Nikola Jokic is one of a kind. With the Denver Nuggets rested after the All-Star Break, the rest of the league could be in for a rude awakening as Nikola Jokic continues to make a solid case for his third league MVP award.