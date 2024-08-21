Al Attles, Ex-Warriors Player, Coach, GM, Dies At 87

Basketball Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors legend Al Attles died Tuesday at the age of 87, the NBA team announced on Wednesday. Attles died in his San Francisco Bay Area home surrounded by family, the team said in its news release.

Golden State Warriors legend Al Attles stayed on the franchise’s payroll for a total of 62 years, the longest streak in NBA history

Attles coached the 1975 NBA champion Warriors and spent more than six decades with the organization as a player, general manager, and as the team ambassador.

“Alvin leaves behind a profound legacy within the game of basketball and the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and humanitarian,” the Warriors said in a statement. “We mourn his loss alongside his wife, Wilhelmina, son Alvin, and all who knew and loved him.”

The Golden State Warriors mourn the loss of franchise legend Alvin Attles, who passed away yesterday at the age of 87. Alvin leaves behind a profound legacy within the game of basketball and the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and humanitarian. We mourn his… pic.twitter.com/4QJ6XeiMwF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2024

Warriors legend Alvin Attles passes away at 87: pic.twitter.com/Og6gaaMLsB — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 21, 2024

Attles was selected 39th overall by the Philadelphia Warriors in the fifth round of the 1960 NBA draft. Nicknamed “The Destroyer” for his physical style of play, the 6-foot guard averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 711 games with the Warriors over 11 seasons (1960 to 1971).

At the time, his tenure marked the longest stint with a single NBA franchise for one player in league history. He was also on the Warriors’ payroll for a total of 62 years. That’s the longest uninterrupted streak of any person for one team.

Attles played in Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors on March 2, 1962

In 75 games played during the 1961-62 season, he averaged career highs of 11.3 points and 32.9 minutes per contest while shooting 47.4% from the floor and 59.2% at the free throw line.

That same season, Al Attles played in Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on March 2, 1962. He made all eight of his field goal attempts and sank a free throw for 17 points.

When the team was known as the San Francisco Warriors, the guard recorded a career-high 33 points in a 136-110 win over the New York Knicks on Feb. 29, 1964. He finished 13-of-27 (48.1%) shooting from the field and 7-of-10 (70%) at the foul line.

Alvin Attles did not just epitomize what it meant to be a Warrior—he was Mr. Warrior 💛 pic.twitter.com/BtCDqcorsD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2024

Attles also coached Hall of Famer Rick Barry the day he scored 64 against Portland on March 26, 1974.

“My heart is heavy today with the loss of my mentor and friend. Al was my roommate during my rookie season in the league. He taught me valuable lessons on being a professional that couldn’t be learned on the court,” Barry said.

“Later, as our coach during the 1975 championship season, he exemplified leadership, togetherness, and a keen strategic ability that enabled us to succeed at the highest level.”

Attles’ 557 coaching wins from 1970 to 1983 are the most in Golden State Warriors history

Furthermore, Attles was one of the first Black head coaches in the NBA, coaching the Warriors from 1970 to 1983. He led them to the 1975 NBA championship with a four-game sweep of the Washington Bullets. His 557 coaching wins are the most in franchise history.

“The Destroyer” then went on to serve as general manager for three seasons and held roles in the front office as vice president and consultant.

He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019. Attles was previously honored by the Hall of Fame with the John R. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

“Most of the great organizations with a lot of history have one player who everybody associates with that franchise,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Al Attles is that guy for us. He’s the face of our franchise for many generations of Warriors fans. We’re lucky to have him.”

Al Attles was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1993

Attles was born on Nov. 7, 1936, in Newark, New Jersey. He was a co-recipient of the 2017 National Basketball Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. His No. 16 jersey was also retired by the Warriors.

On Feb. 7, 2015, Attles’s number 22 was retired by North Carolina A&T, the first ever retired by the team. He helped lead the school to multiple CIAA titles during the late 1950s. Of course, he is a member of the CIAA Hall of Fame as well.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and History along with a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

Additionally, he was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.

“Alvin’s name has become synonymous with the Warriors franchise after dedicating his entire adult life to our organization, dating clear back to our final seasons in Philadelphia,” Warriors owner Joe Lacob said upon Attles’ Hall of Fame announcement.

“He has flourished in every role and responsibility over the last 60 years. [He has excelled] from player to coach to general manager and, most recently, as an ambassador. And he’s done it with an incredible amount of class and humility.”