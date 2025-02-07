Anthony Edwards called out Dillon Brooks for his ‘dirty’ play on Thursday night

On Thursday night, the Timberwolves were at home to face the Rockets. It was their third matchup of the year vs. Houston. The season series was split 1-1.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 41 points in a 127-114 win. During the game, Edwards’ primary defender was Dillon Brooks. Houston’s SF is known for his intensity on defense, but he plays a rough brand of basketball. After getting hit in the face on Thursday, Edwards called out Brooks for his “dirty” play.

Anthony Edwards was not a fan of Dillon Brooks hitting him in the face

Anthony Edwards breaks down his matchup with Dillon Brooks. 👀🍿 (via @SneakerReporter) pic.twitter.com/NyGVhSLUDr — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 7, 2025



Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Anthony Edwards has made himself a household name in the NBA. He’s an all-star for a third straight season and won a gold medal with Team USA this past summer. Minnesota traded Karl-Anthony Towns in September and Edwards is now the face of the franchise. He is averaging a career-high (27.2) points per game this season. Edwards is the #1 player on the opposing scouting report each night.

The Timberwolves faced the Rockets on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks usually takes the other team’s best player and that was Anthony Edwards on Thursday. Brooks and Edwards were chirping at each other all game. At one point, Brooks hit Edwards in the face. After the game, Minnesota’s all-star SG called out Brooks.

“Everybody know how Dillon Brooks is, man. He play dirty. He’s a competitor. I love the competing part, but all the little slick little dirty shit.” -Anthony Edwards

Despite Brooks’ efforts to stop Edwards, he still had 41 points against the Rockets. Houston has lost five straight and has dropped to fourth in the Western Conference. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games. On the flip side, the Timberwolves are 7-3 in their last 10. Minnesota has won two in a row and is sixth in the West. The Timberwolves’ next game is Saturday night vs. the Trail Blazers.