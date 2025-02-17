Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards missed Sunday’s All-Star game due to groin tightness but the player doesn’t expect it to sideline him for long.

Anthony Edwards injury update: Day-to-day with groin tightness

Edwards sat out of the All-Star game with groin tightness but he doesn’t expect the injury to keep him out of action and is targeting a return to the floor in Friday night’s clash with the Houston Rockets.

The All-Star break is a good opportunity for players to get their bodies right before one last push towards the end of the regular season and build momentum ahead of the playoffs.

When questioned about the severity of his injury, the 23-year-old expressed slight concern but sounded optimistic about getting back to work when the league resumes this week:

“My groin has been messed up for a minute now. After these three or four days, I should be OK.”

Various reports also suggested that Edwards was dealing with a cold in the build-up to the game. The player said with a longer warm-up he may have tried to play, but there wasn’t enough time to test his groin.

Anthony Edwards said he’s been dealing with a groin injury, and that’s why he didn’t play tonight. He said he hopes it won’t be an issue for him coming out of the All-Star break after getting a few days off. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 17, 2025

After a slow start to the season, Edwards has blossomed nicely and his average of 27.5 points a night is a career-high on 44% shooting from the floor and 41% from three to go with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The Timberwolves have been majorly disappointing following the Karl Anthony-Towns trade after finishing a game away from the Western Conference’s top spot last season.

This time around they’re fighting among the play-in spots and as per the best online sportsbooks, Minnesota are odds-on to feature in the play-in tournament later this spring.