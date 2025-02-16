Anthony Edwards | NBA All-Star Betting Odds

Anthony Edwards has all the makings of a future All-Star Game MVP, and 2025 could be his time to shine. The young star has developed into one of the most electrifying and dynamic players in the NBA. He combines explosive athleticism, offensive versatility, and a deep competitive drive that makes him a prime candidate for the award. Edwards also has the chance to become the next face of the league with guys like Stephen Curry and LeBron James starting to exit their prime. Per FanDuel, Edwards is one of favorites to win the NBA All-Star Game MVP at +800 odds. Only Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are ahead of him in this regard. Considering all of this along with a few other factors, Anthony Edwards has the makings to be the best player on the floor during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Anthony Edwards | All-Star Game MVP Betting Odds

Can Ant Man Show Why he Could be the Next Face of the NBA?

Anthony Edwards’ ability to score in a variety of ways is a key factor in why he could win the 2025 All-Star Game MVP. Whether it’s his solidly-smooth three-point shooting, powerful drives to the rim, or his underappreciated mid-range pull-up game, Edwards can fill it up in an All-Star Game setting. On the season, Edwards is averaging numbers of 27.5 points, 1.2 steals, 5.0 total rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Fans and players alike will be drawn to his exciting style of play, making him a top candidate for MVP.

Also, Edwards has a magnetic personality that resonates with fans and fellow players. His on-court swagger, combined with his candid and fun interviews off the court, make him one of the most likable players in the NBA. Especially during a weekend like this for the NBA. His confidence is infectious. That kind of presence is often rewarded in an event like the All-Star Game, where personality and performance go hand in hand.

Moreover, the All-Star Game thrives on highlight plays, and Edwards excels in this department. Known for his jaw-dropping dunks, acrobatic finishes, and ability to electrify crowds, he has all the tools to provide the unforgettable moments that often define MVP performances. Very similar to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this facet. Fans love to see big dunks and flashy moves. Something Edwards is always ready to deliver when the spotlight is on him. With all of this in mind, don’t be surprised if Anthony Edwards is the 2025 All-Star Game MVP.