Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | All-Star Game Betting Odds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a great season. A season that sees him at the top of the MVP race. The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar will soon put his talents on display at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. SGA comes into the All-Star Weekend as one of the favorites to take home All-Star Game MVP honors. Per FanDuel, he has the second-best odds at +600. Only Stephen Curry has better odds to win the award. With the year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has put together coupled with his electric athleticism, this type of game is a perfect opportunity for him to put his talents on display for the basketball world.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | All-Star Game MVP Odds

Can the Current MVP Favorite Add an All-Star Game MVP to his Resume?

SGA is currently one of the most dynamic players in the league, combining smooth scoring with elite defense. It should be noted he is also leading the league in scoring right now averaging 32.5 points per game. Going forward, he could be even more in sync with his Thunder team. A team who is currently the best team in the entire Association. Given SGA’s ability to score from all areas of the floor, he could create a highlight reel in the All-Star Game. This often rewards high-flying, flashy play. Whether it’s slicing through defenses with his silky handles or hitting the occasional three-point shot, his offensive arsenal makes him an easy choice for an MVP-worthy performance.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander’s Abilities Could Translate Well

The All-Star Game is always filled with incredible talent. However, SGA’s combination of size (six-foot-fix 200 pounds) and athleticism could allow him to stand out even among other elite players. His ability to guard multiple positions could also be a factor. Especially since occasionally the game’s MVP is often someone who can both score and sometimes influence the flow of the game defensively. If he were to stifle some of the other top scorers and counter with efficient offensive bursts, it would add to his MVP candidacy.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now a more established superstar in the league, and storylines matter in MVP voting. If the narrative around him is that he’s an emerging face of the league or someone who’s finally getting the recognition he deserves, voters might be inclined to reward him for his play in the All-Star Game. His journey from a promising young talent to a full-fledged star could resonate with fans and voters alike. Moreover, the All-Star Game is often won by the team that has the hottest shooting or most cohesive effort. If SGA’s team plays well together, he could be the player to put his team over the top. Even in a game known for its lack of defense. With all of this in mind, don’t be surprised if SGA wins All-Star Game MVP honors.