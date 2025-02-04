Anthony Edwards jokingly says ‘I’m scared’ after Luka Doncic was traded by the Mavericks

The entire league was beyond shocked over the weekend when the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic. At 25, he is a top-five player in the NBA. However, GM Nico Harrison shipped him off to the LA Lakers.

Luka Doncic was widely viewed as an “untouchable” player in the trade market. Nico Harrison felt differently. Seeing Doncic traded so abruptly, other players around the league are nervous. After a loss on Monday night, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards jokingly said “I’m scared.” He knows nobody is safe after a player of Luka’s caliber was traded for far less than he was worth.

Would the Timberwolves trade Anthony Edwards?

Ant sends a message to the Timberwolves “I’m scared… Tim, if you’re gonna trade me let me know dawg” 😂😂😂 (h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/RGEYpG65Ot — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 4, 2025



In the 2020 NBA draft, the Timberwolves used the first overall pick to select Anthony Edwards out of Georgia. The 23-year-old is in his fifth season with Minnesota. Edwards earned his third all-star selection in 2024-25. Over the weekend, the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. This move shocked the entire NBA. It’s left other star players feeling uneasy. Doncic is an MVP candidate each season and Dallas traded him away without any notice.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards joked with reporters on Monday night when speaking about the Doncic trade. The 23-year-old all-star told GM Tim Connelly to let him know if he was going to be traded. Edwards playfully did this but there was some truth behind it. If Doncic can be traded, anyone in this league is on the chopping block.

Despite being the #1 pick by Minnesota, the team has traded a former #1 pick away. In September, the Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. However, that shouldn’t be something Edwards is thinking about at this stage in his career. He’s only in his fifth season and continues to grow his game. Edwards has played in 49 of Minnesota’s 50 games in 2024-25.