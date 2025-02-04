NBA Headlines

Anthony Edwards jokingly says ‘I’m scared’ after Luka Doncic was traded by the Mavericks

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated16 seconds ago on February 04, 2025

Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic

The entire league was beyond shocked over the weekend when the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic. At 25, he is a top-five player in the NBA. However, GM Nico Harrison shipped him off to the LA Lakers. 

Luka Doncic was widely viewed as an “untouchable” player in the trade market. Nico Harrison felt differently. Seeing Doncic traded so abruptly, other players around the league are nervous. After a loss on Monday night, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards jokingly said “I’m scared.” He knows nobody is safe after a player of Luka’s caliber was traded for far less than he was worth.

Would the Timberwolves trade Anthony Edwards?


In the 2020 NBA draft, the Timberwolves used the first overall pick to select Anthony Edwards out of Georgia. The 23-year-old is in his fifth season with Minnesota. Edwards earned his third all-star selection in 2024-25. Over the weekend, the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. This move shocked the entire NBA. It’s left other star players feeling uneasy. Doncic is an MVP candidate each season and Dallas traded him away without any notice.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards joked with reporters on Monday night when speaking about the Doncic trade. The 23-year-old all-star told GM Tim Connelly to let him know if he was going to be traded. Edwards playfully did this but there was some truth behind it. If Doncic can be traded, anyone in this league is on the chopping block.

Despite being the #1 pick by Minnesota, the team has traded a former #1 pick away. In September, the Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. However, that shouldn’t be something Edwards is thinking about at this stage in his career. He’s only in his fifth season and continues to grow his game. Edwards has played in 49 of Minnesota’s 50 games in 2024-25.