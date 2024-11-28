Anthony Edwards has taken aim at his own team after the Timberwolves suffered a collapse of epic proportions on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Anthony Edwards Says Timberwolves Are “Soft as Hell”

The Sacramento Kings rallied back in the final quarter to overturn a 12-point deficit against the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose capitulation in the final seven minutes has left the fanbase in disbelief.

In the process, their losing streak stretched to four straight games ahead of a tough slate at the beginning of December that sees them face the Lakers, Clippers and a back-to-back with Golden State.

Anthony Edwards, who led the team on the night with 29 points, five assists and five rebounds, didn’t hold back in his assessment of Minnesota’s performance.

Taking aim at his teammates and he himself included, he gave a stinging review, saying the identity of the team is “we’re soft as hell.”

He continued by saying: “Not to the other team, but internally, we soft. We can’t talk to each other.

“Just a bunch of little kids. Just like we playing with a bunch of little kids. Everybody, the whole team. We just can’t talk to each other. And we’ve got to figure it out, because we can’t go down this road.”

“We soft as hell as a team … just a bunch of little kids.” 😳 Anthony Edwards on the current state of the T’Wolves after their 4th straight loss (via @SneakerReporter) pic.twitter.com/YiFe70sftE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2024



Edwards also suggested that a general lack of cohesion has led to players ignoring coaching instructions.

“Everybody has their own idea of what’s supposed to be happening out there. It’s one of the main reasons we’re losing,” Edwards explained.

The Timberwolves were one of the preeminent sides in the NBA last season after storming to the Western Conference Finals, only to lose to the Mavericks.

Minnesota are now odds-against to make the playoffs, according to NBA sportsbooks.

Edwards continued to be saying the cracks are beginning to show between the group that proved oh-so-successful last year.

“We’re growing apart, and it’s obvious. Everyone can see it.”