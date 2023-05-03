Home » news » Barring Any Setbacks Philadelphias Joel Embiid Is Expected To Return For Game 2 Tonight Vs The Celtics

Barring any setbacks, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid is expected to return for Game 2 tonight vs the Celtics

Joel Embiid missed Game 1 vs the Boston Celtics on Monday night due to a knee injury. It was announced last night that the six-time all-star was voted league MVP and there’s a strong chance he returns for Game 2 tonight. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Embiid is on track to return tonight barring any setbacks. Huge news for the Sixers who would love to go up 2-0 in the series. 

The Philadelphia 76ers have played five playoff games this postseason and Embiid has missed the last two in a row. He last played on 4/20 in Game 3 of the opening round vs the Brooklyn Nets. That’s given him just under two weeks to recover for Game 2 tonight.

Pennsylvania Sports Betting sites have the 76ers at (+270) to win Game 2 tonight on the road in Boston.

The Sixers should have the help of their newly named MVP tonight vs the Celtics in Game 2

It took a vintage performance from James Harden in Game 1 for the Sixers to get a win. The 10-time all-star dropped 45 points on Monday night and went 7-14 from deep. Harden also hit a dagger three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Al Horford to seal the win for Philly. He also dished out six assists and had two steals.

Four other Sixers players scored double-digit points in Game 1. Tyrese Maxey was their next-highest scorer with 26 points on what was an off-shooting night. Tonight, the 76ers are hoping to get a well-rested Joel Embiid back vs a defensive-minded Celtics team.

Boston let Game 1 slip away from them at home on Monday. They should come out with a purpose tonight as going down 2-0 in the first two games is tough to come back from. Joel Embiid’s averages are down in the postseason compared to his dominant regular season. He’s a tough matchup for any player and he’ll be a player that Boston is aware of at all times. Game 3 tips off tonight at 8:00 pm EST.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

