Joel Embiid missed Game 1 vs the Boston Celtics on Monday night due to a knee injury. It was announced last night that the six-time all-star was voted league MVP and there’s a strong chance he returns for Game 2 tonight. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Embiid is on track to return tonight barring any setbacks. Huge news for the Sixers who would love to go up 2-0 in the series.

The Philadelphia 76ers have played five playoff games this postseason and Embiid has missed the last two in a row. He last played on 4/20 in Game 3 of the opening round vs the Brooklyn Nets. That’s given him just under two weeks to recover for Game 2 tonight.

After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: “I’m back.” Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2023

The Sixers should have the help of their newly named MVP tonight vs the Celtics in Game 2

It took a vintage performance from James Harden in Game 1 for the Sixers to get a win. The 10-time all-star dropped 45 points on Monday night and went 7-14 from deep. Harden also hit a dagger three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Al Horford to seal the win for Philly. He also dished out six assists and had two steals.

Four other Sixers players scored double-digit points in Game 1. Tyrese Maxey was their next-highest scorer with 26 points on what was an off-shooting night. Tonight, the 76ers are hoping to get a well-rested Joel Embiid back vs a defensive-minded Celtics team.

Boston let Game 1 slip away from them at home on Monday. They should come out with a purpose tonight as going down 2-0 in the first two games is tough to come back from. Joel Embiid’s averages are down in the postseason compared to his dominant regular season. He’s a tough matchup for any player and he’ll be a player that Boston is aware of at all times. Game 3 tips off tonight at 8:00 pm EST.