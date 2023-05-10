Home » news » Philadelphias Joel Embiid Has Had Three Straight 30 Point Games Tied For The Longest Streak In The Mvps Career

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid has had three straight 30-point games, tied for the longest streak in the MVPs career

Last night, the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Boston Celtics at home to take Game 5. Philly finally got the production they had been searching for in their key players. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris had strong contributions for the 76ers. Leading the 76ers in points for Game 5 was Joel Embiid with 33. That was his third straight game with at least 30 points. Tied for the longest streak in his career. 

Boston had to fight and claw to stay within striking distance last night. They had cut Philly’s lead to single digits at times, but the Sixers had an answer all game. This was the first time in 76ers franchise history that they won a road playoff game when the series is tied 2-2.

Philly’s 115-103 win last night gives the Sixers home court advantage in Game 6. They can close out the series with a win and finally take down the bitter rival. NBA betting sites have the 76ers at (+110) to win Game 6 at home.

The Celtics will need to respond with a strong Game 6 on the road if they want to beat the Sixers

In Game 5, the Sixers took the lead with 7:24 remaining in the first quarter. Philly also built a double-digit lead with 10:23 to go in the third and Boston never trimmed the deficit under 11 after that. It was due in large part to the stellar shooting of the 76ers.

As a team, they shot (.400) percent from beyond the arc last night making 12-30 threes. Joel Embiid went 3-7 from deep and Tyrese Maxey broke out of a funk and went 6-12. Maxey had 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. Embiid had 33 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 blocks. That was the MVPs third straight game with 30+ points.

Philly’s win in Games 1 and 4 required James Harden to take control of the scoring duties. That was not the case last night. Harden was able to do what he does best, stuff the stats sheet. He had 17/8/10 along with 2 steals in 39 minutes played. Doc Rivers went against his word and used a large rotation last night. It worked out in his favor as Danuel House Jr. came off the bench to score 10 crucial points in 15 minutes played.

