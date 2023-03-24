Legendary actor and renowned sports enthusiast Bill Murray is on cloud nine as his (currently) beloved UConn Huskies powered their way into the Elite Eight. For those who don’t know, Murray is a man of many talents, including owning the Charleston RiverDogs, a minor league baseball team. He’s also a die-hard fan of various sports, and now, he has a personal connection to the UConn basketball team, and that is why his March Madness bracket is intact with Connecticut picked as his champion.

Murray’s Bracket Intact as His Champion Pick UConn Heads to Elite Eight

Bill Murray’s son, Luke Murray, has been carving his own path in the world of college basketball. As an assistant coach at the University of Connecticut, Luke has been instrumental in the team’s recent success. The Huskies were nothing short of dominant in their Sweet Sixteen matchup against Arkansas, securing a decisive 88-65 victory.

With this win, Bill Murray’s champion pick, UConn, advances to the Elite Eight, and his March Madness bracket remains alive.

Bill Murray LOVES this alley oop from @UConnMBB 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2ehcLGg5bA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2023

Luke Murray a Coach on the Up

Now in his second season with the Huskies, Luke joined Coach Dan Hurley’s staff in April 2021. He had previously worked with Hurley at both Wagner and Rhode Island, bringing a wealth of experience to UConn. In fact, Luke boasts 14 years of college coaching experience across six programs, including a three-year stint as an assistant coach at Louisville.

Hailing from Palisades, New York, and a 2007 Fairfield University graduate, Luke has built an impressive reputation in the world of college basketball. ESPN ranks him among the top 10 coaches under 40, and The Athletic included him in their list of 40 influential people in college basketball under 40. Additionally, 247Sports recognized him as one of the top five recruiters in the nation.

The father-son duo shares a strong bond, with Bill’s passion for sports undoubtedly influencing Luke’s career path. Their relationship adds a layer of heartwarming sentiment to the Huskies’ ongoing success.

As UConn progresses to the Elite Eight with Luke Murray as assistant coach, Bill Murray’s bracket remains unscathed, and the Cinderella story continues. Can the Huskies keep the magic alive? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: Bill and Luke Murray will be savoring every moment of this thrilling journey.

Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides