Bol Bol Sent to Celtics in 3-Team NBA Trade

As the NBA Trade Deadline next month approaches, we will continue to see more and more NBA trades. The most recent transaction was a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets. The notable movement was the Bol Bol trade to Boston.

Celtics Get: Bol Bol, PJ Dozier

Nuggets Get: Bryn Forbes

Spurs Get: Juancho Hernangomez

If you felt like there already was a Bol Bol trade, you’re not going crazy. The Nuggets recently traded Bol to the Detroit Pistons. However, they were not impressed by his physical, so the trade didn’t go through. It turns out Bol has decided to get surgery on his foot, which will sideline him for multiple months. Still, 22-year-old Bol is seen as a high-potential player in the NBA. Should he remain on the Celtics for the rest of the season, they will hold his Bird Rights, and the team could tender him a qualifying offer this summer.

Clearly, the Celtics were alright with trading for injured players, as they also received PJ Dozier in the trade. Dozier remains out indefinitely after tearing his ACL in November.

Nuggets Trade for Forbes, Spurs Get Hernangomez

While this isn’t the high-profile trade we will likely see in a week or two, both the Nuggets and Spurs traded for pieces to improve their rotation. Denver gets Bryn Forbes, who will give the team more offense and shooting off the bench.

The Spurs get big man Juancho Hernangomez, who is a solid, high-energy player. The main headline with Hernangomez where he goes is that he should be more playing time. Now a member of the Spurs, he should see more floor time to prove his worth.

As stated before, this isn’t the type of trade that will rock the online sportsbooks and cause chaos in the odds. However, this could prove to be a key trade for any one of these three teams as they look to make the playoffs this season.