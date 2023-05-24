The Boston Celtics had their backs against the wall last night in Miami coming into Game 4. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics were down 3-0 and were facing elimination if they lost. Despite a few bumps along the way, Tatum has been one of the more clutch players for the Celtics when their season is on the line. He is now tied for the 2nd-most 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist games in a single postseason with 6.

Boston’s four-time all-star has shown up for the Celtics this postseason when they need him the most. There were some games in their series with Philly where he didn’t look himself. Tatum would hit four clutch threes in the fourth quarter of Game 6 during the Eeast Semi-Finals.

Joe Mazzulla’s Celtics were facing elimination vs Philly in Game 6. Tatum had three total points coming into the fourth but then scored 16 points. That tied the series 3-3, and then came back home to Boston and dropped 51 on the 76ers to advance to the Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum is built for these types of moments. No surprise that he showed up last night with the Celtics’ season on the line.

Jayson Tatum has 6 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist games this postseason, tied for 2nd-most in a single postseason all-time. Only LeBron James in 2018 had more (7). pic.twitter.com/R6Ywf2Ql2v — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 24, 2023

Jayson Tatum led all scorers in Game 4 with 33 points to keep Boston’s season alive

In a 116-99 victory on the road last night, Tatum had 33/11/7 along with 1 steal and two blocks. Coming into Game 4 he was shooting (.250) percent from beyond the arc in the Conference Finals. A large factor that plays into why the Celtics are still down 3-1 after their win last night.

Tatum improved his long-range shooting last night going 5-9 from deep and 14-22 from the field. All of Boston’s starters scored double-digit points last night. Four of their five starters had at least three made last night. Grant Williams also played 29 minutes off the bench and scored 14 points on 4-6 shooting from deep.

Their season is still alive, but Boston needs a clean sweep from here on out. One more loss sends the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals. Luckily, the Celtics are heading back home for a crucial Game 5. The Heat stole Games 1 and 2 on the road to begin the Conference Finals. Boston will look to defend their home court and keep their season alive with a Game 5 win.