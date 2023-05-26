Main Page
Boston’s Joe Mazzulla is the 3rd rookie head coach in NBA history to win 4+ games when facing elimination
Despite their struggles this postseason, the Boston Celtics have been perfect in the postseason when facing elimination. They were down 3-2 to the Sixers and found a way to win that series. Now, they look to be the first team in NBA playoff history to come back from a 3-0 deficit. With their win in Game 5, Joe Mazzulla became the 3rd rookie head coach in NBA history to win 4+ games when facing elimination.
Obviously, the Celtics would rather be ahead in this series, but they’re playing the hand they were dealt. Miami has the chance to close things out at home on Saturday night. Boston wants to spoil their party and force a Game 7 at the TD Garden.
Joe Mazzulla has faced some backlash this postseason, but he’s got the Celtics in the position to make a historic comeback. Despite being on the road for Game 6, NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (-146) to win.
Joe Mazzulla is the 3rd rookie head coach in NBA history to win 4+ games when facing elimination, joining Paul Westphal in 1993 and Joe Mullaney in 1970. pic.twitter.com/gd600201hC
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2023
Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics are 4-0 in elimination Games this postseason
The Boston Celtics have had their ups and downs this postseason, but momentum is on their side now. As a team, Boston is now 4-0 in elimination games this season and that dates back to their series with the 76ers that went a full seven games.
In Game 6, the Celtics were down 3-2 in the series and were playing Philly on the road. Jayson Tatum scored 16 fourth-quarter points to lift the Celtics to a win and force Game 7 at home. Boston won Game 6, 95-86. The Celtics would destroy the 76ers at home in Game 7, 112-88 backed by a 51-point performance from Tatum.
After falling down 3-0 in the Conference Finals, the Celtics have won two more games in a row while facing elimination. Boston took Game 4 from Miami on the road Tuesday night, 116-99. The Celtics won again last night facing elimination, 110-97. They’ve outscored their opponents 433-370 through four elimination games in the 2023 postseason.
