The Boston Celtics came into Game 4 with their backs against the wall. It was a win-or-go-home game that the Celtics had to have to keep the season alive. They walked out of Miami with a 116-99 victory, but the job is far from over. Boston still needs to win the next three games in a row to advance to the NBA Finals. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg thinks the Celtics could absolutely do that.

Through Boston’s first four games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the team has struggled to close out in the fourth. Game 4 went differently for the Celtics after being down 3-0 in the series. Miami had a six-point lead at the half, but the Celtics outscored the Heat 38-23 in the third.

It would truly be a miracle if the Celtics won this series vs the Heat. Winning four games in a row after being down 3-0 would be one of the greatest comebacks in NBA history. Next up for Boston is Game 5 at home tonight. NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (-310) to win Game 5.

“The Celtics should win every single game. They’re just better.” – @Espngreeny on the Celtics coming back from 0-3 (h/t @flasportsbuzz ) pic.twitter.com/5W21NjtO3p — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 24, 2023

Boston has a pivotal Game 5 tonight at home vs the Miami Heat

Coming into this series, the Miami Heat were given just a three percent chance to win and advance to the NBA Finals. Their job is not done yet, but they are only one win away from beating the Boston Celtics. Tonight, Game 5 is on the road for the Heat, a place where they’ve already won two times in this series.

The Heat took Game 1 and 2 at home from the Celtics to begin the Conference Finals. It was a complete shock to the NBA that Miami was able to steal both games to start that series. Game 5 at home is one that you would expect Boston to win. However, you cannot count out Jimmy Butler and the scrappy Miami Heat squad this postseason.

If the Heat do advance to the Finals, they would have beaten the #1 and #2 seed in the East playoffs. Doing that all as the #8 seed and barely making it out of the play-in tournament. With their season on the line, the Celtics are going to have to give it their all again tonight.