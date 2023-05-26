The Miami Heat might have the panic button out after a loss in Game 5 on the road last night. After winning the first three games of the series, Boston has rattled off two wins in a row. Boston was quick to strike on the Heat and had a 35-20 lead after one quarter. For the entire game, the Celtics had four 20-point scorers, and Miami had no players record at least 20 points.

In a number of Boston’s wins this postseason, it’s required a big offensive performance from Jayson Tatum. That wasn’t the case in Game 5 vs the Heat. Four of Boston’s five starters had at least 20+ points last night. Duncan Robinson led Miami last night with 18 points off the bench.

Tatum and the Celtics are looking to do the impossible. No team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit in the postseason in NBA history. Teams are 150-0 all-time. The Celtics’ two wins in a row have put them on the right track to making history.

The Celtics had 4 20-point scorers. The Heat had 0. This is the 5th time in NBA postseason history a team had 4 20-point scorers and their opponent had 0 in a playoff game. It is the first time since 2013. pic.twitter.com/Rk0z0Fkxvo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2023

Boston routed the Heat in Game 5 last night with a 110-97 win

In Game 5, the Celtics were able to put together one of their better team performances this postseason. The win did not require Jayson Tatum to take over the game. Boston was able to jump out to an early lead and the Heat never recovered. By halftime, the Celtics had a 61-44 lead.

Miami scored just 20 points in the first quarter of Game 5. Gabe Vincent was out last night with an ankle injury and that played a factor into why their offense did not flow the same. Jimmy Butler did not play in the fourth quarter and head coach Erik Spoelstra might have done that strategically.

The Heat need to win Game 6 at home if they want to win this series. After their performance in Boston last night, it’s hard to see Miami winning Game 7 on the road. Miami gave Boston the life they needed in this series to make a historic comeback. Game 6 on Saturday night is going to be electric.