Last night, the Boston Celtics almost made NBA history. No team had ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the postseason. Boston dropped the first three games and then won the next three in a row. Everything was on the line last night in Game 7. Miami took home the 103-84 victory and a trip to the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown is the 5th player with 8+ turnovers in Game 7 since individual TO became official in 1977-78.

Brown did lead the Celtics with 19 points last night, but it took him an extremely inefficient 23 shots to do so. He was 8-23 from the field and just 1-9 from deep. During the Eastern Conference Finals, the two-time all-star shot 16 percent from beyond the arc.

He can’t take all the blame for Boston losing Game 7 last night, but he certainly left a lot to be desired in the 2023 postseason. Despite this, reports say that the Celtics are likely to sign Brown to a max extension this summer.

Jaylen Brown is the 5th player with 8+ turnovers in Game 7 since individual TO became official in 1977-78. The only player whose team won was LeBron James in 2018, which came in Boston. pic.twitter.com/FSu2zWNfBr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 30, 2023

Jaylen Brown shot 16 percent from beyond the arc during the Conference Finals

During the Conference Finals, Brown averaged just (19.0) points per game. He was well over 25+ points per game in the regular season, but the moment seemed too big for him at times. Brown may have hit a shooting slump at the wrong time and it ruined his confidence on the floor.

You could see that he was indecisive in Game 7 last night and through part of the Conference Finals. He shot 1-9 from deep last night and tried being aggressive offensively. However, the Celtics shot just (.214) percent from deep last night as a team.

Changes certainly need to be made for Boston this offseason. Brown will not be one of those changes according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst. He said that he would be “stunned” if that was Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s last game played together.