As a team, the Boston Celtics have struggled this postseason. They’ve failed to put away teams late in the game. That’s resulted in the Celtics now being down 3-0 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum has taken a lot of slack for dissipating at times during the postseason. However, Jaylen Brown deserves a part of the blame as well. He is shooting 37 percent from the field during the Eastern Conference Finals.

During the 2022-23 regular season, the two-time all-star averaged (26.6) points per game. This postseason he is averaging (23.1) points per game, slightly below his season average. In three games vs the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, Brown is averaging just (16.6) points per game.

Tuesday is Game 4 of the ECF. The Boston Celtics are looking to avoid being swept by the #8-seeded Miami Heat. NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+100) to win Game 4 on the road tomorrow night.

Jaylen Brown in the eastern conference finals: 37.7% FG

10% 3PT

50% FT

39.8% TS

-46

4.3 PER

11 turnovers / 10 assists

0 steals and blocks pic.twitter.com/WP21c8S7pI — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 22, 2023

Jaylen Brown has struggled in the Eastern Conference Finals vs Miami

Twenty-six-year-old Jaylen Brown had a strong regular season for the Boston Celtics. It earned him a second-team All-NBA selection, setting him up for a massive payday this offseason. He could receive a five-year, $290 supermax contract extension. Despite his individual success during the regular season, the Celtics find themselves on the brink of elimination.

Brown’s numbers through the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals are jaw-dropping. He is shooting (.377) percent from the field, (.100) percent from deep, and (.500) percent from the charity stripe. Those shooting splits are well-below his career averages.

His true shooting percentage is also a staggering (.398) percent. On top of that, he has 11 turnovers and 10 assists this postseason with no steals or blocks. In Game 4 last night, he scored 12 points and went 6-17 from the field. Brown went 0-7 from deep last night as the Celtics shot (.262) percent from deep as a team.