Last night, the Boston Celtics saved their season with a 116-99 victory on the road in Miami. Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 33 points and played a team-high 42 minutes for Boston. The Celtics now have a bit of life in this series and they are not done just yet. After the Game 4 win, Jaylen Brown said Game 5 in Boston “should be fun”.

Both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown had some cryptic messages for the Heat on social media before game 4. They tweeted “Don’t let us win tonight”, and that’s exactly what they did. Miami came out strong in the first half, but Boston’s 38-point third quarter was too much for them to overcome.

Despite going to Twitter before Game 4, Jaylen Brown has been awful for the Celtics in the Conference Finals. Boston got the win they needed to keep their season alive. Game 5 is tomorrow night back in Boston. NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (-310) to win Game 5.

"We want to come back to Miami. If that happens, I feel like we'll feel good about ourselves. The next one should be fun, it should be a big one and we gotta come ready to play." Jaylen Brown after the Celtics' Game 4 win vs. the Heatpic.twitter.com/kaF9lK2m5g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

The Boston Celtics saved their season with a 116-99 win in Game 4

Coming into Game 4 last night, Jaylen Brown had been struggling in the Eastern Conference Finals. In their first three games, he shot (.377) from the field and was struggling to be effective when on the court. He was 23-61 from the field in the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After a 7-16 shooting night in Game 4, his field goal percentage this series is (.392) percent. Brown had 17 points last night and went 1-5 from beyond the arc. That is an area of his game that he hasn’t been able to shake off this series. Through four games in the Conference Finals, Brown is shooting (.127) percent from deep.

Before the Conference Finals, he has three games with 30+ points and seven games with at least 23 points. He has one 20+ point game this series vs Miami. The Celtics have a tall task ahead of them if they want to make back-to-back appearances in the NBA Finals. They cannot lose another game in this series. Miami needs just one more win to advance to the NBA Finals.